Has democracy disappointed Africa, hence the military taking over

Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba

On Monday, January 24, a military coup occurred in Burkina Faso, one of the poorest countries in West Africa, after Mali and Guinea, all three countries are French-Speaking countries.

It seems democracy is losing popularity, even in the United States of America, things are falling apart, let alone the African countries governing under democratic governments.



Africa is known to be an unstable continent, due to political and tribal differences but when coups start to derail democracy, it reveals dissatisfaction and the quest for a change.



The coup in Burkina Faso is an element of the new liberation of Africa, as more than half of the people are dissatisfied with the way democracy works in that country.



The coup which led to the arrest of president Kabore is one of the stages of the new liberation of Africa. The French colonies are tired of the policies imposed by the former colonial masters.



Already, coups have occurred in Mali and Guinea, followed by Burkina Faso. The countries were under France before independence but France still manages political affairs in its former colonies.

Africa can’t be left alone and because of its vast amount of resources, the West and the United States of America do not want to see the success of the Black continent.



On many occasions, the military would like to take over if they feel things are not going right for the people, therefore, the need to be liberated. At times, such coups are necessary since they stabilize the countries.



Citizens of Burkina Faso and other African countries where military regimes have taken place, see a good example of rapid changes for their countries more than when under the umbrella of democracy.



Burkina Faso's new military has dissolved the government and the National Assembly -Parliament, as well as closed its borders with neighboring countries.



According to the military leader, Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, the coup was carried out without violence, and the detainees are safe.