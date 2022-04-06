File photo of a poetry writing on paper

We are heaven gatekeepers,

We are on a pilgrimage,



We are just staying here temporarily.



We are heaven's gatekeepers,



We have an abode but do not care about how it was built,



We sleep on beds but we do not care how they were made.



We are heaven's gatekeepers,



We fill our bellies but do not care about where the substance comes from,



We fill our bellies but do not care about how the substance was made.



We are heaven's gatekeepers,



We hydrate ourselves but we do not care about where the things come from,

We hydrate ourselves but do not care about how the substance was made.



We are heaven's gatekeepers,



We warm ourselves but do not care about things come from,



We warm ourselves but do not care about how things were made.



We are heaven's gatekeepers,



We enjoy sounds and use sounds but do not care about where the instruments come from,



We enjoy sounds and use sounds but do not care about how the instruments were made.



We are heaven's gatekeepers,



We cover the shoulder of our feet but do not care about where the cover comes from,



We cover the shoulder of our feet but do not care about what is used to make the covers.

We are heaven's gatekeepers,



We nourished ourselves but do not care about where the substance comes from,



We nourished ourselves but do not care about how the substance was made.



We are heaven gatekeepers,



We enjoy visibility in the midst of darkness in absence of bioluminescence or luminescence but do not care about where the substance comes from,



We enjoy visibility in the midst of darkness in absence of bioluminescence or luminescence but do not care about how it was made.



We are heaven's gatekeepers,



We love to suspend in the sky like birds but do not care about where the equipment comes from,



We love to suspend in the sky like birds but do not care about how the equipment was made.



We are heaven's gatekeepers,

We love to overrun the velocity of nature but do not care about where the equipment comes from,



We love to overrun the velocity of nature but do not care about how the equipment was made.



We are heaven's gatekeepers,



We collect dues like tax collectors in name of unseen authority but do not care about where it comes from,



We collect dues like tax collectors in the name of unseen authority but do not care about how it was generated.



We are heaven's gatekeepers,



We love to be heard through walls, miles at comfort but do not care about where the gadgets come from,



We love to be heard through walls, miles at comfort but do not care how the gadgets were made.



We are heaven's gatekeepers,



We love to sit at castle-like King Pharaoh but do not care about the comfort of those who made it,

We love to sit in a castle-like King Pharaoh but do not care about how it was made.



We are heaven's gatekeepers,



We have taken this news from wanton than those who brought it, even beyond their stead,



We have used this news to cover the metaphysical and omit physical amends.



We are heaven's gatekeepers,



We are insane with the news to think earth exists as expected hope is written,



We are insane with the news to see any clog from our copying.



We are heaven's gatekeepers,



We have forgotten that the ladder does not join this expected castle and its gate,



We have forgotten that neighbours and environments are the ladders that connect the link.