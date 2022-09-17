Herbal Practitioners: Successful expansion and broadening health care in Ghana

A photo of herbs

After more than five decades, traditional medicine has received limited recognition and consideration by medical experts demanding more scientific evidence. However, Ghana and a number of African countries have demonstrated renewed interest in herbal medicine and the ancient art of healing.

Today herbal medicine is supported by scientific methods and guidelines. There are herbal research centres in Ghana. The main one is in Akropong, Akuapem.



The tools for scientific research into herbal and plant medicine in Akuapem research centre have made significant contributions to better access to herbal medicine and achieving total health coverage in Ghana.



Traditional medicine plays a vital health care role in Ghana and many countries in Africa. The strictest and most important directive by Food and Drugs Agency (FDA), is to make sure all food, drugs and herbal medicine that are newly produced first be approved by FDA before the finished products can be advertised for sale. Producers of herbal medicines are very careful to work according to international standards through neat and proper packaging with instructions of use including expiry date clearly written on the package. Some of these medicines, like COAFS, have gained international acceptance.



In the West, there seems to be a deliberate policy to produce medicines that cannot completely heal but manage diseases. Diabetes, blood pressure, breast cancer, and male sexual impotence are some of the diseases treated this way.



Interestingly, these diseases can be completely healed with herbs by traditional herbalists. These diseases are not managed but completely healed.

Some of these herbalists can heal a person with glaucoma in cases where a person is blinded by glaucoma, some herbalists can restore their sight.



Certain diseases like gonorrhoea can shrink the sexual organ. Restoring the original size of the male organ or enlarging it is a small problem for traditional healers. No orthodox medicine can do this for patients in the Western world.



What makes herbal medicine a preferred option in Ghana and many parts of Africa is its accessibility, availability, affordability, cultural acceptance as well as spiritual, religious and sociological values.



There has been a significant increase in patients seeking traditional medical care in Ghana. The country's Centre for Research into Plant Medicine does research with a view to developing and improving traditional medicine.



The Centre has collaborated with traditional health practitioners since 1975.

Herbal medicines which are derived from various parts of plants constitute about 80 per cent of herbal medicine. However, the remaining 20 per cent are water, oils, minerals and animal parts which are used by some traditions either alone or combined with plant parts for healing various diseases.



In order to ensure that medicines produced by herbal practitioners are presented to the Food and Drug Agency which in turn examines the quality of the content and the proper packaging of the medicine, Ghanaian herbalists are striving to gain international recognition.



No medicine which has not passed through FDA test is allowed to be advertised on radio or Tv or in any newspaper.



It is important to note that many herbal practitioners have seized the opportunity to obtain a pharmacy degree with a specialisation in herbal medicine. Since they have obtained degrees in pharmacy they are able to document herbal medicines used for the treatment and management of human diseases by some communities in Southern Ghana.



There are also normal herbalists who obtain their knowledge from relatives and family members. There are pastors and spiritualists who are also using herbs to heal.

It is not an easy thing to pluck herbs from the forest or farms. Some herbs can only be effective or potent when plucked in the morning and others in the evening. It is only experienced herbalists who are aware that certain herbs can be plucked without looking at them. You stretch your hand behind you and pluck the herb.



Both the government and the Ministry of Health must take herbal medicine seriously. We must concentrate on the diseases that we can heal completely but the West can only manage.



Ghanaian herbal practitioners can heal diabetes, high blood pressure, blindness related to glaucoma and even stroke. If these herbal medicines can be taken seriously by the government, that can be our next foreign exchange earner!