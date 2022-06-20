0
History behind Father's Day

Mon, 20 Jun 2022 Source: Nafisa

In every third week of June, father's day is celebrated to acknowledge the presence and existence of fathers in our lives.

But the question is, How did father's day come about ..??

Sonara Smart Dodd of Spokane, Washington, was a girl who lost her mom in childbirth. Her father, a civil war veteran, raised and nurtured her and her five siblings after their mother's death.

In 1909, Sonora attended a mother's day sermon in church; She realized there was a need for fathers to be celebrated as well.

She then wrote a petition to the authorities of the state for a day to appreciate and acknowledge fathers, which is Father's day.

The first father's day was celebrated on June 19, 1910, in Spokane, Washington.

In 1966, the President of America, Lyndon Johnson, gave executive order for proclamation and official recognition of the third Sunday of June as father's day.

In 1972, the then president of America, Richard Nixon, signed father's day into law.

Since then, father's day has been accepted and recognized till now

It's a special moment for fathers; let's shower them with love.

Columnist: Nafisa
