Horma’s 'notoriety' in unhealthy and divisive politicking threatens NPP

NPP flag

There are only two outcomes in elections; you either win; or lose but for some people, accepting defeat and working on their shortcomings for improvement has never been the goal.

Many of these losing candidates, particularly in parliamentary primaries, indulge in divisive politicking and needless attacks such that the party’s choice of a parliamentary candidate fails. They would go to every extent to sabotage and frustrate efforts made by the party and the candidate to win an election.



This phenomenon played out strongly in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2008 and 2020, leading to some regrettable losses in parliamentary representation and or a dwindling of margins against the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC). With just about 9 months into the 2024 general elections, some red flags have been spotted in the Essikado-Ketan Constituency, where the astute Joe Ghartey represents.



Joe Ghartey’s exit from parliament left the constituency declared an orphan and for that matter, the party organized its primaries in January 2024 to elect a new parliamentary candidate. Three contenders emerged; Charles Bissue, Horma Miezah and Giovanni Osei Tutu but in the end, delegates of the NPP in the constituency voted massively for Charles Bissue.



The election of Mr Bissue a former Western Regional Secretary and Presidential Staffer, according to delegates and members of the party has rekindled the spirit of the party in its quest to retain the seat and most importantly fending off the attacks waged by the NDC’s Dr. Grace Ayensu Dankwa. But there are far more threatening issues from within the party.



One of the defeated contenders from the recent primaries, Horma Miezah [former Regional Treasurer, and Deputy CEO of the National Lottery Authority] according to reports is sparking up flames in the party. Shortly after the election, Ms. Miezah, is alleged to have called up a meeting with some party officers over an agenda to frustrate the election of the party’s preferred candidate; Charles Bissue. Many among loyalist of the party who learnt about this plot, chastised Ms. Horma Miezah on the party’s WhatsApp page. Heated exchanges ensued between supporters of both sizes (Charles Bissue and Horma Miezah) for days.



Where Horma goes, trouble follows

One may conclude from past events and those unfolding in Essikado-Ketan, that Ms. Horma Miezah is a troublemaker. Her actions over the past years may cause any party person to believe she doesn’t mean well for the NPP in the Western Region. The reasons are not farfetched.



Ms. Miezah was with the help of some party executives elected as the Western Regional Treasurer two years later but resigned shortly after to contest the Elembelle parliamentary primaries in 2019. The rather calm Ellembele constituency was plunged into factions and chaos due to her presence. Mr. Kwasi Bonzo a 2016 parliamentary candidate who managed to beat down the over eight thousand voter margin the NDC polled in 2012 to a little over two thousand votes difference in 2016, had a tough time dealing with factionists and other machinations purportedly orchestrated by Hormah Miezah.



Even after losing the primaries in Ellembele, Ms. Miezah conspicuously secured a place in the local assembly as a government appointee just so she could “disturb” Mr Bonzo, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area. The confirmation of Mr. Bonzo as the DCE was fiercely resisted, not even by the NDC’s Assembly Members but by his own party folks. Mr. Bonzo’s hope of overturning the votes against the NDC’s Armah Buah was shuttered in 2020, an issue many in the constituency believed was as a result of the friction he had with Ms. Miezah. Mr. Bonzo lost “miserably” to Armah Buah in 2020.



Horma’s insatiable thirst for power led her to resign a few months after her re-election as the Regional Treasurer, to contest the Essikado-Ketan parliamentary primaries. This makes it the second time she’s abandoned the office of the Regional Treasurer. That makes it obvious that she is not interested in serving the office she sought the mandate of the party people but only to exploit it for her parliamentary ambition.



Here again, her presence has resulted in factions, and worse insults and unprovoked attacks against the elected Parliamentary Candidate for Essikado-Ketan, Charles Bissue, and among delegates on social media.



After suffering a defeat in the primaries, some known members of her campaign took to the Constituency WhatsApp page to attach and malign the personality of Mr Bissue. Notable among them were Mercy Owusu Sarpong, Joseph Prah, and Stephen Cobbinah. As though the insults were not enough, some of these followers, particularly Stephen Cobbinah and Mercy Sarpong are on record, to have sworn to ensure that Mr Bissue doesn’t get to win the parliamentary elections. They hope to see Ms. Miezah resurface in 2028.

Going about her campaign, she repeatedly attacked the person of Charles Bissue without any provocation. From her Whatsapp status to her engagement with delegates, her obsession was no other contender but Mr Bissue. Insults and name-calling became part of her diction during and post the campaign, and this caused many of her followers to defect to Mr. Bissue.



Ms. Miezah and her team were alarmed at their plots against Mr. Bissue getting leaked on several counts, and even when participants had their mobile phones confiscated.



In a recent engagement [a few days after the primaries] as part of a thank you tour in the Essikado-Ketan Constituency, Ms. Hormah Miezah mischievously abstained from recognizing the parliamentary candidate elect, Mr Bissue in her campaign for votes for the NPP.



This, to many, was deliberate and goes to reinforce rumors of her fueling a skirt-and-blouse campaign in the constituency just so, Mr Bissue doesn’t get the nod come December 7 2024. Some party folks in Ellembele have had cause to believe, Ms Miezah could re-enact the very divisive politics she sponsored some years back at the constituency in Essikado-Ketan. For this reason and the love for the NPP and Mr Bissue about 30 card-bearing members of the party in Ellembele came down to Essikado-Ketan to support Mr Bissue winning the polls.



Petra Hudu a party executive in Ellembele, who claims to have known Ms Miezah is anxious about what would ensue in Essikado-Ketan, leading to the 2024 polls and warns Constituency executives to guard against her influence in the local politics.



Already, tension is brewing in the party over the hesitation of leadership to cause Ms. Miezah to pull down giant billboards she mounted across the constituency for the primaries. It’s been over three weeks since the election and yet these billboards are standing, creating confusion among electorates as to who the NPP had elected to be their candidate for the 2024 election.

From every indication, leadership at all levels has failed to protect the interest of candidates and the party against such deviance. A critical election in 2024, where the NPP seeks to break the 8-year jinx requires discipline and bold decisions. They need not be reminded that the party has just about nine months to market its presidential and parliamentary candidates, as against the NDC who have had practically, over a year campaigning.



Why reinstate Horma after resignation



Post the 2019 primaries in Ellembele, Ms Miezah who had resigned prior to the contest under some unjustifiable means got reinstated as the Western Regional Treasurer. The Constitution of the party is explicit in Article 7, clause 10(i) that; “A Regional Officer SHALL CEASE to be such an officer if he or she resigns.” But this provision was totally defiled by the Regional Executives at the time. As to whether any objections were raised at the time, is a matter yet to be uncovered.



This time around, a similar attempt allegedly is being pursued. Even before the primaries in Essikado-Ketan, evidence of her resignation as required by the national council of her holding office as a Regional Executive was obscured. It took a probe by Takoradi-based radio station; Radio360 to get a confirmation of her resignation from the Regional Secretary, Okatakyie Amankwa Afrifa.



From every indication, any attempt to get her reinstated would fiercely be protested. Some party loyalists are of the view that the precedence is bad, and if entertained would breed indiscipline and exploitation of party office.



Margins dropping sharply against NPP

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is doomed, should leadership fail to penalize members whom by their actions could result in the failure of parliamentary candidates in the coming general elections. In 2008, the infamous skirt-and-blouse voting left the party wobbling in its representation in parliament.



The undesired political event played out in some constituencies, particularly in known strongholds of the NPP where there is a long-serving parliamentarian.



In the Western Region, the renowned Joe Ghartey was badly hit by this voter behavior [skirt-and-blouse voting] in the 2020 polls. Over the past 4 elections, the NPP has won with a margin (average) of about 28.3% and 31.7% for the parliamentary and presidential elections. In 2020, the margin the NPP had over the NDC in the parliamentary election dropped to 4.2% (thus about 20% drop from the previous election), while that of the Presidency appreciated marginally with 0.9%.



Clearly, as could be referenced from the chart below, there was an incident of skirt and blouse voting. The losses Joe Ghartey suffered in 2020 were more than 12 percent of the margins President Akufo Addo polled.



Given the accounts of Ms Horma Miezah’s disregard for the elected Parliamentary Candidate, her involvement in the campaign in Essikado-Ketan could be a disaster for Mr Bissue and the NPP. Not recognizing these early signs would spell doom, especially when the NDC had made the constituency a major target for 2024.



