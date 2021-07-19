Hosting the holy spirit

Repent of any known sin and decide to host the Holy Spirit!

The next day John seeth Jesus coming unto him, and saith, Behold the Lamb of God, which taketh away the sin of the world. This is he of whom I said, After me cometh a man which is preferred before me: for he was before me. And I knew him not: but that he should be made manifest to Israel, therefore am I come baptizing with water. And John bare record, saying, I saw the Spirit descending from heaven like a dove, and it abode upon him.

And I knew him not: but he that sent me to baptize with water, the same said unto me, Upon whom thou shalt see the Spirit descending, and remaining on him, the same is he which baptizeth with the Holy Ghost. And I saw, and bare record that this is the Son of God.



— JOHN 1:29-34



One of the symbols of the Holy Spirit is the dove. This dove, or Holy Spirit, can remain on your house only under the right conditions. It landed on Jesus and remained on Him. It never left Him because Jesus was able to maintain His presence. In order to maintain the presence of the Holy Spirit in our lives we must have the nature of the Lamb. The lamb is characterized by two things: meekness and purity. It is clean and calm.



, Jesus had the nature of a lamb, and that was why He was able to maintain the presence of the dove.



When John the Baptist saw the Pharisees, he did not see the nature of the lamb. He saw vipers. I wonder what creature you represent in the Spirit. Be meek towards the Word of God and be holy. You will host the Holy Spirit. Repent of any known sin and decide to host the Holy Spirit!



To order the full devotional/books by Kakra Baiden, go to

1. https://kakrabaiden.org/bookstore



2. Amazon Kindle or kobo.com



3. Call/WhatsApp: +233 55 700 9010



4. For messages, download the Kakra Baiden app on the App store or Play store



5. Visit our FB page: www.facebook.com/kakrabaiden



