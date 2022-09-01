How Dela Sowah is making NDC unpopular in Kpando Constituency

Kpando MP, Dela Sowah

The Kpando constituency parliamentary seat has become an endangered seat for the NDC with the ever unpopular Dela Sowah still representing them as a Member of Parliament.

In 2012, when the Kpando constituency was separated into North Dayi and Kpando, Dela Sowah, who was not known as a party member or activist became the Member of Parliament beating old hands in the race much to the surprise of many.



In her attempt to solidify her hold on the constituency, she made a bold move of removing all executives who she felt were not for her in the 2014 branch and constituency elections.



A failed attempt, that move became the start of major division in the Kpando constituency to date.



Coupled with her incompetence, her divisive nature has cost the NDC’s votes, especially with regard to the parliamentary elections since 2016.



In the just ended 2020 elections, the NDC Member of Parliament managed to poll only 49.46% (13, 582) of total valid votes, the lowest in the history of the NDC since 1992 and in stark contrast to John Mahama’s 84.79% (23,099).

Interestingly also, there were two (2) independent candidates in the 2020 elections (also the first time in the history of the party) one of whom, a first timer, managed to poll a whopping 8,221 votes.



A combination of votes of all contestants against the incumbent (two independent candidates and the NPP candidate) gives a total of 13,880 with a difference of 298 votes more than that of the incumbent and NDC member of Parliament, Hon. Dela Sowah.



Over the years, the NDC MP has become unpopular, noted for her lies, deceit and divisiveness.



Even though there is hard evidence of her unpopularity, reports suggest some regional executives (who superintended over the loss of Hohoe seat to Peter Amewu) are bent on ensuring she continues to represent the party for whatever reason the people of Kpando do not know.



Quite recently, the MP sponsored some elements led by a regional executive to come and infiltrate the branches in Kpando, which led to some branch chairmen writing a petition.

The MP’s radio station has become a place of discussing internal party matters in public, with managers and chosen panelists resorting to insulting party executives on air, all in an attempt to save a drowning Member of Parliament.



The NDC as a political party risks going down in Kpando if they fail to see the writings on the wall and take necessary steps to save the Kpando seat and not the occupant of the seat.



Kpando constituency parliamentary seat has become endangered and opponents will be eager to pounce on the opportunity to make Kpando the next Hohoe.