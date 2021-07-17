How can you enjoy angelic protection?

Make up your mind to serve God today and enjoy His protection!

For there stood by me this night the angel of God, whose I am, and whom I serve— ACTS 27:23

The reason God will spare you in an accident is not because your body size is 32 or 34. He will spare you because you serve Him. The conditions have been set; we just have to meet them. You must therefore not be an ordinary churchgoer. Your money, body, and mind must serve God.



Paul said angelic protection is by service. This year you can live a problem-free life when you serve God; He will spare you. Businessmen, the best security you can get for your business is not insurance. Wives, the best protection you can have in marriage is not lipstick or mascara; neither is it preparing the best meal. If you are in a relationship, the best security is not sleeping with the man.



As you serve Him angels will begin to watch over you. Psalm 91:11-12 reads, “For he shall give his angels charge over thee, to keep thee in all thy ways.



They shall bear thee up in their hands, lest thou dash thy foot against a stone.”



Make it a point to join a ministry in your church and attend church meetings.

Make up your mind to serve God today and enjoy His protection!



To order the full devotional/books by Kakra Baiden, go to



1. kakrabaiden.org/bookstore



2. Amazon Kindle or kobo.com



3. Call/WhatsApp: +233 55 700 9010

4. For messages, download the Kakra Baiden app on the App store or Play store



5. Visit our FB page: facebook.com/kakrabaiden



