How come all those proposing Alan-Bawumia ticket are pro-Bawumia?

Alan Kyerematen and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia are reportedly eyeing NPP flagbearership

Going to the 2008 elections, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen were the leading presidential aspirants of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

However, unlike we are hearing and reading today, no member of the NPP proposed that the two aspirants should be placed on one ticket.



If it was a Southern and Northern ticket party members wanted, they could have asked that Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Aliu Mahama be combined.



But that did not happen because it went against the very tenets of the party's democratic principles and tradition.



Nevertheless, ahead of the 2023 presidential primaries, some party functionaries are proposing for an Alan/Bawumia ticket.



What is thought-provoking and disingenuous about the proposal is that the proponents are all known pro-Bawumia or anti-Alan party functionaries. Pro-Alan and anti-Bawumia members are objecting to the proposal.

Another significant observation is that all those proposing Alan/Bawumia ticket are expecting the Vice President to be the main candidate and Alan Kyerematen the running mate which, may be the reason pro-Alan members who posit that it is Alan Kyerematen's turn to lead the party are vehemently objecting to the proposal.



The latest figure to join the Alan-Bawumia bandwagon is the National Chairman of the party, Freddie Blay, who claims the party has commenced seriously to consider methods to pair Alan and Bawumia going into the 2024 basic elections.



According to him, such a ticket will bolster the possibilities of breaking the 8 by the party.



Speaking to Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV on Monday, June 13, 2022, Mr Blay stated there are non-public conversations amongst the highest hierarchy of the party to see how they’ll unite the duo to defeat the opposition NDC through the elections.



In his view, regardless of the fact that the opposite aspirants vying for the place equally have the capabilities to safeguard victory for the party, a Bawumia-Alan ticket can be the perfect guess for the NPP to retain energy.

Earlier, Member of Parliament for the Abuakwa South Constituency, Hon. Samuel Atta Akyea also called on members of the Party to settle on vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the next flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party but with Alan on the ticket.



Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompre has also openly declared his support for Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to be the party’s next flagbearer and said a pair-up with Alan Kyerematen will be a ‘solid’ front to defeat in the 2024 presidential election.



Other proponents are General Secretary, John Boadu and Nana Akomea.



The most outward opponent of the ticket proposal so far has been former Chief of Staff Kwadwo Mpiani, who is not the least enthused about the proposal for the two to run together on the ticket of the NPP in the 2024 presidential election.



Going by the NPP's "yen nim wo friti" traditional which, places years of service, loyalty, credibility and competence as the determinants of who becomes the party leader and presidential candidate, founding member and leader of the Young Executives Forum (YEF), Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten is the most qualified aspirants.

It is obvious all those pro-Bawumia supporters pushing for the Bawumia/Alan ticket are doing so just to satisfy their parochial interests and not the good of the party.



They must be ignored and allow the party to choose its presidential candidate as laid down by the party constitution. Bawumia was not foisted on Nana Addo. Neither was Aliu Mahama forced onto John Kufuor. Nana chose Bawumia of his own free will as has been the party’s tradition. Just as Kufuor before him in choosing Aliu.



They should not be allowed to change this tried and tested path, which has served the party well to satisfy the greedy and selfish ambitions of a select few.