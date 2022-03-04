How does Bawumia understand the digitalization economy

Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana

For some time now, beginning last year, Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia has been talking about digitization in everything he says, as if digitalization is performing miracles in Ghana.

According to the Vice-President recently, “He does not doubt that Ghana will soon be one of the most digitized economies in Africa.” How does Bawumia understand digitalization?



It’s really hard to understand what Bawumia means by saying “the investments the Akufo-Addo government has made in its digitalization efforts making Ghana the most digitalized economy in Africa,” when Ghana is currently facing the worst economic crisis in the country’s political history.



The Digital Economy is an economic activity focused on digital and electronic technologies; this includes e-business, commerce, as well as the goods and services they produce. This covers all business, cultural, economic, and social transactions carried out on the internet.



Taking into account the depressing state of Ghana’s economy, we need to ask the boastful Vice – President what is the significance of the E-economy for Ghana today? What are the people gaining when the unemployment has sharply risen and many Ghanaians facing hard times?



In countries that have a good impact on the E-economy, over the past decade, it has been noticed that companies that use new technologies in sales and marketing have actively developed and flourished but many companies in Ghana have collapsed and the remaining are struggling, so what is the impact of E-economy on Ghana today? It is a total disaster.

Another significant point is that the digital economy allows one to simplify the purchase sale and marketing processes but since businesses are not doing fine in Ghana, investments have dropped due to high taxation on goods coming into the country, so I don’t know what Bawumia is talking about.



After the collapse of many banking institutions in Ghana, online money remittance was gradually building the country, despite the severe economic crisis, then suddenly, the government intends to pass E-Levy which the people are against, therefore, causing the fall of mobile money transactions.



Ghana like any country needs development but it’s better for the Vice-President, Bawumia to educate the people on E-economy and its benefits in the future but not deceive them as if the E-economy has created a sort of comfort to put bread and butter on their tables every morning.



The digital economy, namely the emergence of new opportunities, certainly has a positive impact on human life.



Thanks to the development of digital technologies, consumers can get the services they need but with current Ghana’s depressing economy, Ghanaians may not enjoy the benefits of the E-economy soon. The country is far from real digitalization.