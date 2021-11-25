How five years of irritating 'dumsor' nearly turned Ghana into a failed state

File photo

The simplest definition of a failed state is one that cannot provide its basic responsibility such as electricity which is a security threat to a nation.

According to the 2021 Failed States Index, some of the states most in danger of failing include states like Nicaragua, Brazil, Sudan, and North Korea, due to corruption.



States like Libya, Iraq, Pakistan, and Siberia are in danger of failing because of rebellion. Other states including Nigeria and Nepal are at risk because of democratic collapse.



States including Iraq, Yemen, and Turkey are in danger of religious and ethnic conflicts (see: https://worldpopulationreview.com › country-rankings).



Based on the simplest definition of a failed state, I would like to submit that Ghana found itself at the doldrums of a failed state between 2012 and 2016 largely due to the unspeakable dumsor which threatened the security of the country and the livelihoods of most Ghanaians.



In fact, it would only take a doubting Thomas or a disputatious character to suggest that discerning Ghanaians have soon forgotten and forgiven Mahama and NDC administration for negligently keeping Ghanaians in darkness and collapsing businesses through dumsor for well over five years.



We cannot deny or ignore the fact that for well over five years, dumsor, unfortunately, crippled businesses as a result of the mismanagement of the economy by the erstwhile NDC administration.

The dumsor was so annoying to the extent that my uneducated, albeit reflective thinking mum, who had a soft spot for NDC, underwent a carefully considered reflection and graciously detached herself from the Umbrella fraternity.



I recall prior to the 2016 general elections, I had an interesting telephone conversation with my mother about politics and socio-economic standards of living in Ghana.



In fact, at no point in time during our interesting conversation that my mother indicated her intention to detach herself from her unbridled loyalty to the NDC.



It, therefore, came as a surprise to me when my mother confided in me that she has ceased being a die-hard supporter of the NDC.



Wonders shall never end, they say. In fact, I never envisaged in a million years that my mother could one day cease being a brassbound supporter of the NDC.



So, what was her excuse for detaching herself from the Umbrella fraternity?

According to my mother, the straw that broke the camel’s back was the catalogue of sleazes and corruption amid the business crippling dumsor under the erstwhile NDC administration.



It is, therefore, quite disheartening to see the NDC loyalists whose businesses were wilfully crippled by Mahama’s appalling dumsor squeamishly clamouring for the return of Ex-President Mahama and their beloved NDC.



Whatever the case, the loyal supporters of Mahama should accept the fact that discerning Ghanaians have overcome their supposedly memory loss and cannot so soon forget the terrible errors of judgement that culminated in economic hardships amid the business crippling dumsor.



Apparently, the vast majority of unhappy Ghanaians voted against the NDC and Ex-President Mahama in the 2016 election largely due to the unresolved business crippling dumsor.



Nevertheless, the previously mismanaged economy and the business crippling dumsor have since been brought under control by the NPP government under the able leadership of President Nana Akufo-Addo to the delight of discerning Ghanaians.



Whilst the Mahama loyalists are moving heaven and earth to help him reclaim the presidency in 2024, the sceptics, both outside and inside the NDC, are insisting that Mahama was not up to the task during his tenure in office and must thus be ditched and replaced with a competent flagbearer.

With all due respect, it would appear that Mahama loyalists are living in a denial. They have indeed lost touch with reality.



In fact, we do not have to look any further than the 2016 and 2020 general elections results to acknowledge how Ghanaians were disgusted over Mahama’s dreadful errors in decision-making which culminated in the unspeakable dumsor.



That being said, in as much as the sceptics hold the preponderance of the argument about former President Mahama’s unpopularity, the diehard supporters will keep cheering him on.



Indeed, the vast majority of the NDC loyalists are living in a denial about former President Mahama’s perceived capability and popularity and will thus push him to another embarrassment in 2024.



The all-important question every discerning Ghanaian should be asking the Mahama loyalist is: where is the justification about former President Mahama’s popularity and competence when his terrible errors in judgement sent Ghanaians into darkness for well over five years?



How can the diehard supporters convince some of us about former President Mahama’s ability to lead Ghana again when he woefully wasted Ghana’s scarce resources instead of purchasing fuel to generate power.

Mahama allegedly doled out huge sums of money to all sorts of people who contributed nothing to the nation-building. Madam Akua Donkor of Ghana Freedom Party comes to mind.



The Mahama loyalists must accept the painful fact that discerning Ghanaians cannot so soon forget the dreadful errors in judgement that culminated in economic hardships amid the unbridled business crippling ‘dumsor’.



Apparently, the dumsor has since been contained by the NPP government under the able leadership of President Akufo-Addo to the delight of discerning Ghanaians.



In sum, His Excellency Vice President Bawumia was right: the dumsor was a financial problem more than anything else.