How has Rex Asanga fared as MCE for Bolgatanga?

Rex Asanga

The honorable Rex Asanga ascended to the high office of Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Bolgatanga during the second term of President Akufo-Addo. This is after several failed attempts at becoming a member of Parliament for the Bolgatanga central seat.

The honorable Asanga was tipped to be the MCE during the first term of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), but that was not possible. His appointment to the position of MCE was a welcome one and this was evident in the 100% rate he got from the assembly members of the municipality. His appointment was a strategic one as many say it will give him leverage over the honorable Adongo, who has been a tough nut to crack for the NPP in the municipality.



First surprised move as an MCE



The MCE hit the ground running immediately after his appointment with a move many thought was insurmountable. His decision to move the butchers from their former location in Bolgatanga to the Yorogo abattoir was a strong test case for a new MCE. The butchers declared a strike and denied residents of the municipality of meat for weeks. His stance was unwavering, and he even hinted at employing new butchers altogether.



His success at moving the butchers to Yorogo has put him on the list of a few MCEs in Bolgatanga who took those drastic measures. He is now rubbing shoulders with the honorable Rockson Bukari, who was and is still a celebrated MCE for Bolgatanga.



The second surprise move has delighted many.

The MCE, who many believe had something to prove, went out of its way to move grain sellers from the new market back into the old market. This has created a space to move the tricycle drivers who used to take the LESKEN road to themselves. This has made motorists happy since the movement has improved even on market days.



How do you rate his performance so far?



This MCE has scored high marks from many and has also made a lot of enemies, especially those who have been victims of his decisions.



It is yet to be seen if the honorable Rex Asanga will continue with the path he has taken or will be forced to yield to the demands of the masses as we draw closer to 2024. We wish the honorable Rex Asanga well in his endeavors.