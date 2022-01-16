How serious are the Ghanaian journalists, bloggers residing abroad but with a penchant for attacking President Nana Akufo-Addo and his policies?

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Many a native Ghanaian residing in the white man’s land and has fortunately or unfortunately, become a journalist or a blogger, has some problem of some sort. They have a penchant for insulting, destructively criticising and denigrating the person of President Nana Akufo-Addo and his policies and programmes.

They are quick to blame him for not doing this or that, unlike it prevails in the advanced white man’s land where all their pastures are greener to serve as a magnet pull on Ghanaians and many a third world country citizen. However, it is said that if you find someone’s pasture is greener, it means the person has invested time, resources and energy into tending it. The pasture did not become greener at the crack of the finger or overnight; it took some time.



These so-called Ghanaian journalists and bloggers with the fanciful notion to get Ghana developed to the status of the western world within four years of his presidency, hence constantly chastising President Nana Akufo-Addo and his NPP government for failing to live up to their expectation, are surely living in cloud cuckoo land, according to my honest estimation. They are not being fair to him and to themselves. They are simply making fools of themselves if they failed to understand that Rome was not built in a day.



It has taken the white people years, patience, farsightedness, discipline and respect for the laws of their land to reach their current state of near perfection that has become so attractive to the Ghanaian journalists and bloggers to wish President Nana Akufo-Addo to emulate them but at the speed of light or sound.



Are the journalists and bloggers being reasonable? Do they give their actions and pronouncements much thought before coming public with them, or do they simply wake up from their dreams and start saying anything anyhow?



Even in the richer white man’s countries where the governments are never in want of funds unlike in Ghana, they cannot provide all the collective needs of their citizens at the same time and to the fullest satisfaction of all and sundry. They need to plan and provide each essential project in their time, according to their drawn upscale of preference.



Nevertheless, in Ghana, we expect the government to provide us with better roads, potable water, good electrification, abundant food supply, good hospitals and free healthcare, good free education, etc., throughout the entire country and simultaneously. Can this be feasible, let alone, being possible? No!

This is the reason why I find the Ghanaian journalists and bloggers living in the civilized white man’s countries a bit weird and seemingly unwise, if they come out to pile pressure on President Nana Akufo-Addo, accusing him of failure because he could not realise all his promises to develop Ghana within his first 4-year term in office. This is my candid opinion is total absurdity on the part of whoever reasons like that, irrespective of their temporary or permanent country of abode.



For such journalists and bloggers to call for the comeback of former President John Dramani Mahama to rescue the nation because President Nana Akufo-Addo has failed to deliver on his promises is the height of all stupidity unimaginable. How dare they call for visionless, incompetent and obviously corrupt former President John Mahama to come back if those calling and campaigning for his return to the presidency using their journalistic and social media platforms are not themselves corrupt and overflowing with malevolence?



Former President John Dramani Mahama presided over the construction of “sa pete” roads, to wit, surfacing roads. Thus, roads of a thickness of about five centimetres are easily washed away during rainfalls. President Nana Akufo-Addo on the other hand is constructing asphalt roads that can last several years before requiring repairs.



Former President John Dramani Mahama relied heavily on the importation of food to supplement the little produced in Ghana through subsistence farming whereas President Nana Akufo-Addo has come up with producing food in large quantities through his programme of “planting for food and job”. This has reduced our overreliance or dependency on the importation of foreign food items to sustain Ghanaians.



While former President John Mahama presided over the destruction of the nation’s water bodies, virgin forests and fertile and arable lands through his supportiveness of illegal surface mining (galamsey), President Nana Akufo-Addo knew the importance of water, land and forest as the means of human survival in any nation, took measures to arrest such devastating activities.



Did it ever cross the little mind of younger former President John Mahama to add value to Ghana’s raw materials before exporting them to earn the country more money? No!. However, the big mind of older Nana Akufo-Addo foresaw the need to add value to Ghana’s raw cocoa beans and other natural resources before export by encouraging and facilitating the establishments of industries in what has famously become as the “One District One Factory” (1D1F).

While Nana Akufo-Addo was promising Ghanaian youth free Senior High School (SHS) education if elected into power, then President-cum-presidential-candidate John Mahama and his NDC folks were informing Ghanaians amid mocking that the free SHS was not feasible, let alone, being possible, hence Nana Akufo-Addo was simply playing political gimmick on Ghanaians. Has the free SHS not been introduced and earned some brightest students scholarships to pursue tertiary education overseas?



If the said journalists and bloggers cannot see this but will pursue their agenda of pulling him down against President Nana Akufo-Addo in satisfaction of their parochial and selfish interests, they must ready themselves for counter-attacks by discerning Ghanaians of whom the author of this publication is one.



I shall not sit on my backside doing anything when these journalists and bloggers who should have known better, are rather throwing dust into Ghanaians’ eyes to derail the progress of the country through the public disaffection they are courting for the president through their insane propaganda.



I shall be back stronger in any follow-up publication on this subject!