I am most grateful

GhanaWeb Excellence Awards

I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Ghanaweb discussants, the numerous well-wishers, and in particular, the editor and the opinions team of Ghanaweb for nominating me and emerging as the winner of the maiden Ghanaweb Excellence Awards-‘Star Award’ category, which took place on December 11 2021.

I would, however, like to extend my unreserved apology to you all for coming out belatedly to register my appreciation. It was, in fact, due to some circumstances beyond my control.



To be quite honest, it could not have been possible without the editor and the opinions team’s continuous and unwavering support and my dearest readers unstinting criticisms which have helped me to match my thoughts with my writings.



Indeed, ‘no man is an island’; I am indeed grateful to you all.



Although, some people might feel I am deliberately and needlessly stepping on their toes in my writings, I am afraid that is not the case. I am not a Lucifer in anybody’s flesh. I am only registering my displeasure as a bona fide Ghanaian without fear or favour.



I have always held a firm and unadulterated conviction that we cannot make sense of the present happenings if we refused to take stock of the past events.



Thus, some of us, as a matter of principle, cannot help but to relentlessly shrill, grouch, censure and highlight the risible and inborn proclivities of the men and women who have decided to handle the affairs of the country.

Given the circumstances, some of us will continue to squall, speak and write about the apparent double standards of some of the political elites, which their unsuspecting supporters perceive as a benign or an inconsequential issue.



But I, for one, won’t abandon my duty as a bona fide Ghanaian, far from it. I will rather stick to my guns, be true to the faith, and, keep upholding and defending the good name of our beloved Ghana.



May God bless our Homeland Ghana!!!



K. Badu, UK.



k.badu2011@gmail.com