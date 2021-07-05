I bet the young, energetic Akufo-Addo would have joined fix the country demonstrators

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

In the wake of the surging insidious Delta variant, the last thing I would like my family and friends to do is join the demonstration against the so-called hardships and oppression being wilfully imposed on Ghanaians by the NPP administration.

In any case, the minority NDC operatives and their allies are within their democratic right to nag, grouch, speak their piece, and demonstrate against the NPP administration as they see fit. After all, demonstration epitomizes the beauty of democracy.



But ‘me and my household’, as a matter of principle, will ever be grateful to the Akufo-Addo’s government and cannot hastily join the demonstrating bandwagon because, we are, in all honesty, benefiting immensely from the pragmatic social intervention policies and programs such as the Free SHS, Planting for Food and Jobs, Planting for Export and Rural Development, Tax Reductions, the National Builders Corps (NABCO), Nurses and Teachers Allowances (previously canceled by the Mahama’s administration ), One million dollar per Constituency, Zongo Development Fund, One Dam per Village in the Northern part of Ghana, amongst others.



I, in particular, have made substantial savings on the Free SHS policy.



But for Akufo-Addo’s foresightedness, I would have paid fees in the excess of GH16, 000 over a period of three years for three of my nephews. So why should I be ungrateful to the originator of such a pragmatic intervention?



That being said, the displeased NDC and their fix the country allies are within their democratic right to embark on any civil demonstration if they so wish.



That being said, it is oxymoronic for anybody to suggest that Akufo-Addo is against demonstrations and therefore doing everything possible to frustrate the potential demonstrators.

As an unwearied human rights activist, Nana Akufo-Addo spearheaded the fight against the dictatorship during the NDC founder, the late J. J. Rawlings’s despotic rule.



In 1995, the human rights ideologue, Nana Akufo-Addo, led the Alliance for Change demonstration, which was dubbed “Kume Preko", which provided a platform for Ghanaians to express their dissatisfaction with what was going on in the NDC government led by the despotic late Jerry John Rawlings.



So, if anything at all, we should rather be grateful to President Akufo-Addo, who used to be the Attorney General under the Kufuor’s administration, for contributing immensely towards the repealing of the eccentric and frumpish laws such as the Criminal Libel and Seditious Laws which were used excessively by the previous NDC administration under the late President Jerry John Rawlings to silence their political opponents.



The repealing of the strikingly outlandish seditious laws in 2001 was, as a matter of fact, an unprecedented feat by Kufuor’s government.



In fact, the repealing of the apparently irrational and inhumane laws paved the way for the press freedom we are enjoying at present.



Upon the removal of the draconian laws, ordinary citizens could express their views and plan civil demonstrations without looking behind them.

More importantly, political actors and activists now have unrestricted freedom to organize press conferences and demonstrations, sometimes with minimal police resistance.



Suffice it to stress that in the period between 1993 and 2001, despite the advent of democracy, the opposition political parties were toothless and could not organize frequent demonstrations and press conferences.



But due to former President Kufuor and his government’s unbelievable fortitude, today, the minority NDC operatives and their allies can freely organize demonstrations and press conferences to register their displeasure.



There is time for everything, so I will entreat my friends and family not to join the demo bandwagon, as the Delta variant is on the rise.