I didn't know Accra was this beautiful

Airport City Accra Ghana 480x350sad Airport City, Accra

Sat, 26 Mar 2022 Source: Isaac Poku

Bernice Fosu, a 44-year-old resident of Madina in the Greater Accra region of Ghana, had lost her vision to bilateral cataracts for some time now. She relied on the assistance of her relatives to move around. This was very challenging for her and her relatives, owing to the fact that she had become a burden.

Unfortunately for her, Bernice could not afford cataract surgery after she was diagnosed with cataracts a couple of years ago. At such a young age, Bernice was very troubled that her financial predicament deprived her of getting her vision back. Indeed, "The most pathetic person in the world is someone who has sight but has no vision" (Helen Keller).

However, Bernice's story changed when she benefitted from the recent free eye screening and surgery organized by Watborg Eye Services at Awutu Breku in the Central Region of Ghana. On Thursday, March 23, 2022 - the day after her surgery, her plaster was removed. She immediately noticed the dress she had worn to the clinic and realized that she had regained her vision.

Behold, Bernice could now find her way around without any support. She and her sister who accompanied her couldn't hide their joy as they expressed their profound gratitude to the medical team. When Bernice got home, she called the clinic to show her immeasurable appreciation. Herein, she made this touching remark: "I didn't know Accra was this beautiful!"

This comment means so much to Dr. Wiafe and the entire staff of Watborg. We know Bernice's story is one of the many testimonies out there from those who have benefited from this project.

On this note, we wish to thank Operation Eyesight and all our sponsors who continue to help make this impact a reality. God bless you.

Columnist: Isaac Poku
