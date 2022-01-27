I don't love peace more than justice

As a country, we need to safeguard our peace

I sincerely do not want to know who is right or who is wrong in this matter. If you're right, you know it deep within yourselves and those who are wrong also know it deep within themselves.

But the truth cannot hide forever even if it takes one thousand years, it will one day put on its shoes and show up and when that happens, no man born of a woman can stop it.



How long shall we keep disgracing ourselves as a family, as one people with a common goal? Power? It's transient. Even if it's not, as humans, we grow, wither and eventually disappear on the surface of the earth regardless of our beliefs, position, or importance in society. So what's the point here? If the majority is what carries the vote then let's stick to that and show ourselves love, care and affection.



My friends cut across the country, continent and even the world. It doesn't matter to me the God or gods they believe in. It doesn't matter to me the color of their skin. Their race, tribe, religion, political party, or whatever defines their character or brings them solace is irrelevant to me once they abhor evil and promote humanity regardless of their beliefs and opinions on life.



If our ancestors fought each other and couldn't reach amicable conclusions because they couldn't find the truth, what about us? We cannot also find the truth? It is staring at us in the face every day. This is an era where the truth doesn't hide anymore. Even though a lie travels faster, the truth always arrives. We shouldn't be religious for anything. There's a purpose to religion, though I'm a non-believer. I know without the truth, one cannot find that purpose and if you cannot find that purpose, everything else will be worthless for you and in you. Let's practice what we preach because what we preach will not practice us.



Sometimes, to give up is more honorable, if it will save lives and properties, build peace among communities, regions and even countries. We cannot keep fighting over things we came to meet and things we will go and leave. If the majority is what carries the vote then let's stick to that and avoid being emotional about the truth.

Sometimes, who was right is not as important as who is right. But my focus here is on our oneness. Let's think deeply about our common culture, tradition, inter-marriages, children and even the future. If we think deeply about the oneness between us, we will not have the time to sharpen a sword we may one day fall on ourselves, considering our inter-relations.



We shouldn't allow selfish and greedy people to keep using us to achieve their parochial interests. I believe so because if it wasn't so, this matter should have been resolved amicably a long time ago. This is not a big matter as such if some greedy people weren't benefiting from it to the detriment of a whole community of one group of people seeing themselves as different groups of people.



I am not so much a lover of peace more than a lover of justice, but when justice doesn't have so much to offer, let's all agree and fall on peace for the sake of our dignity and self-respect. We can always dialogue to reach an agreement, instead of just creating more animosities amongst ourselves and our children who are yet to grow up to understand peace and war.



I'm not that old, but I see and understand the miseries of life. If you carefully think about it, it has no real meaning. We're just like the chickens. Chickens are even better because they can be eaten, what about us? When we die, we become totally useless and can no longer serve any real or physical purpose, so why are we so much bent on who's right or wrong?



I am for Malcolm X any day, in as much as I love and admire Martin Luther King Jr. Both were great leaders and wise men, but they both ended the same way. Ask yourself why? I am not saying that don't fight for what is yours, I'm only saying that find out if it's truly yours without using hatred or enmity.

As brothers, if we fight and kill ourselves in the process, it's a total stranger who will take over our inheritance, is that what we want?



The elders and opinion leaders amongst us who are directly involved in this matter should speak truth to power in a way that will build lasting peace and love. Let the killing stop. And let love lead and the truth be told, and amicably agreed upon for the progress of all.



Mere window dressing is a real problem that is potentially dangerous because there is a greater tendency for the issue to keep resurrecting. So, a more potent contribution without taking sides to me will be to advocate for a common platform that will allow the leadership of the contending parties to mediate and reach a win-win solution to give peace and the people a chance. Peace can't be reached without an impartial engagement with the key stakeholders of both parties.