'I know it all' posture by the NPP led Ghana to where we are as a country - 'Northern Governor'

Ibn Sahanaa, Sagnerigu

The opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC)'s Deputy Constituency Communication Officer position hopeful for Sagnerigu, Mr Adam Abdul-Fatawu Wunizoya says Ghana was where it is in its economic woes as a country today because the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), refused to listen or take advice from people who had better knowledge in economics than they (NPP) had in terms of managing the economy.

He noted that due to pride and arrogance by the ministers and appointees of the NPP government, all the good and viable ideas suggested by well-meaning Ghanaians to help the ruling government to put the Ghanaian economy into better shape were ignored, and that has led to the country on its knees begging for IMF bailout.



To the vociferous NDC Youth Activist, the posture of "I know it all" coupled with pride and arrogance in addition to corruption and poor economic management style by the government, ran Ghana to its economic destruction, hence the need for the International Monetary Fund(IMF) bailout.



The 'Northern Governor' as he is called, made these comments when adding his voice on the issue of Ghana going back to the International Monetary Fund(IMF) for a bailout to help it put its downgrading economy back in shape.



"Our problem as a country today is no other thing than the 'I know it all' posture by the ruling government. The NPP think they have it all, so they don't need anyone's advice, if only they have listened to us (NDC), Ghana wouldn't be where we are as a country" he said.



The Sagnerigu Deputy Communications Officer hopeful noted that though it was late, the decision to call a "spade a spade" by the finance ministry, was laudable as it would help in addressing the economic miseries of the nation.

"I think we are even late, if Nana Addo and Dr Bawumia had listened to our leaders and that of the well-meaning Ghanaians, we would have been to the IMF long ago, but better late than never as they say, so it is laudable," the Northern Governor said.



He also called on the government led by the finance minister Mr Ken Ofori Atta, to scrub off the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-levy) when the negotiations with the IMF are concluded because to him, the E-Levy was implemented to serve as an alternative to IMF.



"We were told as Ghanaians that the reason for which the government was implementing the E-levy was to prevent us as a country from running to the IMF for support, and now that the government is opting for the IMF, it is only prudent that the E-Levy is cancelled" he added.



He said whilst going to the IMF was a saviour to Ghana, it was also an opportunity for the NDC to win power come 2024 as it meant the ruling party has failed Ghanaians entirely.



"If going to the IMF means failure and poor economic management as the NPP described it when they were in opposition, then it means they (NPP) have also failed Ghanaians, even bigger than any government in history, and that is an opportunity for us (NDC) as a party to win the 2024 general elections" he stated.

He advised Ghanaians especially members of the NDC to remain resilient in their fight for better conditions of living as it is a right and not a privilege, adding that the second coming of the John Dramani Mahama government will initiate policies that will ameliorate their hardships.



The IMF Bailout



The Ministry of Information on Friday announced that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has authorised the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta to commence formal engagements with the IMF, inviting the Fund to support an economic programme put together by the government of Ghana.



A statement issued by the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said this follows a telephone conversation between the President and the IMF Managing Director, Miss Kristalina Georgieva, conveying Ghana's decision to engage with the Fund.



"At a meeting on June 30th, 2022, the cabinet indicated its support for the decision," the statement said.

"The engagement with the IMF will seek to provide a balance of payment support as part of a broader effort to quicken Ghana's build back in the face of challenges induced by the COVID-19 pandemic and, recently, the Russia-Ukraine crises".



Ghana is heading to the IMF just over three years after exiting the programme in December 2018.



Ghanaians in recent months have been feeling the pinch of record inflation and the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war amid cuts in government spending to avoid a full-blown debt crisis.



State of economy



Ghana's economy grew by 3.3% in quarter one of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 and inflation surged to a record of 27.6% in May.

This was despite the implementation of a raft of measures targeted at ensuring the achievement of the fiscal deficit target of 7.4% of GDP in 2022.



The country is also grappling with high debt and a depreciating currency, the cedi. A controversial tax on Electronic transactions (E-Levy) approved in April and presented as a solution for the economic challenges has also not generated expected revenues.