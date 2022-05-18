0
MenuWallOpinions
Articles

I stand with Nkoransa youth over the death of Albert donkor

Harriet Kyeremanteng Oppong Executive Director of AMEA foundation - Nkoranza, Harriet Kyeremanteng Oppong

Wed, 18 May 2022 Source: Harriet Kyeremanteng Oppong

It is with great shock that I received news of the alleged murder of Albert Donkor, a resident of Nkoranza whose death was reportedly confirmed in April 2022.

I extend to his family and the good people of Nkoranza my sincerest condolences on the loss of such an enterprising man. Indeed, my thoughts and prayers are with the family.

In a very serious criminal matter such as this, it is generally expected that swift delivery of justice would be paramount. I thus call on our security agencies to speed up investigations leading to the arrest of the suspected criminals involved in this malicious 'killing' of Balusu.

Furthermore, I stand with Nkoranzaman and its people to demand a prompt, independent, impartial, conclusive, and transparent investigation from the police and subsequent prosecution of the perpetrators of the unlawful 'killing' of Albert Donkor.

I, however, appeal to the youth and good people of Nkoranza to exercise restraint *as we mourn our departed brother,* and trust the government and security agencies to deliver justice.

We shall surely overcome!!!

Columnist: Harriet Kyeremanteng Oppong
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mother of late Kumawood actor speaks
Mob pounces on customer as 'koko' seller's phone rings in his pocket
How Ashgold president Kwaku Frimpong lost his Lamborghini to betting in 2018
Are you trying to reverse the curse? - Fans question Man City's Yaya Toure love
How a Ghanaian player was sacked by Italian club for engaging in juju
British High Commissioner speaks on Barker-Vormawor’s arrest
Slept at cemetery, bath with water from dead bodies - Nii Lante shares juju story
Kweku Baako challenges Kofi Bentil over alleged ‘sale’ of Achimota Forest
Manasseh tackles Akufo-Addo
Barker-Vormawor breaks silence on second arrest