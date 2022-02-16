0
If I have chocolate

Chocolate Golden Treee National chocolate week is celebrated in February

Wed, 16 Feb 2022 Source: Akwasi Sarpong

In the chocolate womb, I had my birth

In chocolate land, I’m nurtured and I'm growing

Yet to have a Kingsbite

If I’ve any heritage,

Cocoa is my ancestor

Still searching cardinal points to origins of my birth

Any voyager with a digital address & Ghana Card

Should l ask Cocoa Tetteh, Cocoa Quarshie, Cocoa Akuapem-Akropong

If I’ve chocolate; happiness mood activates

My neurotransmitters; Dopamine and Serotonin go worldwide wide-WWW

If I’ve bar of chocolate mama mute and loves me back for wrongs done

Taste me to Know me

If I’ve chocolate, I’ll be a chocolatier

I’ll travel to space with chocolate and start Choco-space on the moon

If I’ve chocolate, I’ll become chocolate-the–baptist with bars

Akuafo, Dark, Tetteh Quarshie, Oranco, Kingsbite, Lemon, Coffee Choc, Portem Nut and Mmwaah

If you’re yet to have me, my Royale comes with a drink and spread

Don’t come on me for my purity sake millions do after having me

Do you mind being my Choco-Delight, morning, afternoon and tonight

Meet me under Golden Tree for BBC, Body-to-body-contact

If I’ve chocolate, I’ll build Queendom of chocolate babies

Have me sometimes to stay longer and have multiples

If I’ve chocolate, only you will know my abilities and resourcefulness.

Columnist: Akwasi Sarpong
