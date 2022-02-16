If I have chocolate

National chocolate week is celebrated in February

In the chocolate womb, I had my birth

In chocolate land, I’m nurtured and I'm growing



Yet to have a Kingsbite



If I’ve any heritage,



Cocoa is my ancestor



Still searching cardinal points to origins of my birth

Any voyager with a digital address & Ghana Card



Should l ask Cocoa Tetteh, Cocoa Quarshie, Cocoa Akuapem-Akropong



If I’ve chocolate; happiness mood activates



My neurotransmitters; Dopamine and Serotonin go worldwide wide-WWW



If I’ve bar of chocolate mama mute and loves me back for wrongs done

Taste me to Know me



If I’ve chocolate, I’ll be a chocolatier



I’ll travel to space with chocolate and start Choco-space on the moon



If I’ve chocolate, I’ll become chocolate-the–baptist with bars



Akuafo, Dark, Tetteh Quarshie, Oranco, Kingsbite, Lemon, Coffee Choc, Portem Nut and Mmwaah

If you’re yet to have me, my Royale comes with a drink and spread



Don’t come on me for my purity sake millions do after having me



Do you mind being my Choco-Delight, morning, afternoon and tonight



Meet me under Golden Tree for BBC, Body-to-body-contact



If I’ve chocolate, I’ll build Queendom of chocolate babies

Have me sometimes to stay longer and have multiples



If I’ve chocolate, only you will know my abilities and resourcefulness.