If Kufuor sacked Osafo-Maafo, why did Akufo-Addo offer him a post?

Yaw Osafo-Maafo, Politician

Why did Nana Akufo-Addo appoint Yaw Osafo-Maafo if he was sacked by Kufuor? The mistakes the Ghanaian president, Nana Akufo-Addo made are infinite and each of them has taken its toll politically and economically on Ghana.

Akufo-Addo decides to build a Cathedral while the people have no jobs; he issued high currencies when the economy was collapsing and was also responsible for the collapse of many banking institutions.



With the above references, we need to acknowledge the fact that Akufo Addo is a politician who never learns from his mistakes, therefore, appearing to be the worst leader in the political history of Ghana.



If not, why should he bring Osafo-Maafo, a politician sacked by Kufuor into his government? Mr. Osafo-Maafo who served as the Minister of Education was sacked by ex-President John Kufuor.



He was accused of corruption charges of kickback involving $2 million from Chinese investors in Ghana. According to sources, he refused to share the money with some of the top NPP politicians.



Even though Kufuor himself was corrupt, he quickly sacked the Education Minister to impress that his government wasn’t corrupt and not ready to keep corrupt politicians in his government.

Despite all this which occurred, Osafo-Maafo was appointed the senior presidential advisor to Akufo-Addo. Why should the president appoint someone involved in corruption in the previous government as his advisor?



That was one of the biggest mistakes Akufo-Addo did. In fact, till today, the president has never gotten rid of any NPP politician involved in corruption from his government.



Has Charles Bissiw, Eugene Arhin, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, Paul Adom-Otchere, and many others involved in serious corruption scandals in his government.



It, therefore, makes sense that appointing Osafo-Maafo as a presidential advisor is one of the biggest mistakes by the president, and since Osafo-Maafo is a bad advisor, Akufo-Addo has failed in leadership.