If no corrupt politician goes to jail in Ghana, the fight against corruption is meaningless

Throughout the world, several politicians involved in corruption, have been sentenced to various terms in prison.

For example, last year, June 29, the former France Prime Minister, François Fillon, was sentenced to five years in prison.



It is very rare to hear of such news in developing countries. As we know, this has never happened in Ghana before more than six decades after independence.



The fact that no corrupt politician has been jailed in Ghana, the fight against corruption in that country has never been successful.



Corruption has increased in every part of the country because of its weak judiciary system under a bunch of criminals, corrupt judges, and politicians.



It is estimated that corruption in developing countries represents between $ 20 billion and $ 40 billion a year that would be sheltered abroad, a colossal sum if you consider that $ 100 million would make it possible to fund a comprehensive immunization program for 4 million children.

In the developing countries, including Ghana, the cost of corruption is heavy to bear, as poor people looking for jobs, admission at schools, and almost everything, requires the exchange of hands to pay brines. Therefore, corruption has taken a heavy toll on the country.



Even though every political party has been involved in corruption, the same political parties promise the suffering Ghanaians each time they need the votes of the people that they are prepared to fight against corruption. None of the political parties have fulfilled those promises.



Like other developing countries, the Ghanaian government has refused to sack any corrupt politician, let alone to face justice and when guilty has to go to prison.



Both the NDC and the NPP governments have refused to put politicians involved in serious corruption scandals behind bars.



Equally worrisome are the sums lost after exports, the promised goods and services that never materialize, and the overpriced deals that enrich the corrupt politicians by making ordinary citizens foot the bill.

Nana Akufo-Addo, frankly speaking, the appointment of Kissi Agyebeng as the new Special Prosecutor to fight against corruption in the country is meaningless.



The only solution that will bring fear in the country to reduce corruption is to send to prison any Ghanaian politician involved in corruption. This will also reveal to the world your efforts as promised.



How can the Ghanaian government convince the people they are against corruption if they still keep any politician involved in corruption scandals in the government?



This doesn’t make sense because keeping corrupt politicians in a government means you are promoting and supporting corruption, therefore, the government is corrupt.



Therefore, Mr. President, if you are really serious about fighting corruption in the country, let Charles Bissiw, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, and Eugene Arhin, go and face trial in court for their involvement in serious corruption scandals in the country.