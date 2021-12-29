If only Ghanaians could understand and bear a little longer with President Nana Akufo-Addo

The president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

A saying goes, “you don’t know what you have until it's gone.” It means, one does not realise the value or importance of something or someone that they have until they have lost them. Similarly, most Ghanaians do not know the importance of President Nana Akufo-Addo to them until he has left the political scene for them to realise many years later, but amid regret of “had I known”, how good and well-meaning he was towards Ghanaians and mother Ghana.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has the ultimate wish for the prosperity of the Ghanaian at heart hence pursuing policies and implementing programmes tailored towards that goal. He loves to see Ghana and continental black Africa extricate themselves from their persistent economic strangulation at the hands of our superior white contemporaries who may have stigmatised black people as subhuman, only good for entertainment and to be in perpetual servitude to them.



Subsequently, he has been pursuing policies of both medium and long term programmes that will surely culminate in Ghana waning herself off her dependency on the white man for all her basic essential needs, as it is presently the case.



He believes in Ghana realising maximum benefit from her natural resource endowments hence seriously pursuing an agenda of industrialisation of Ghana in the long term through his “one district one factory” (1D1F) policy. This will prevent Ghana from selling her raw materials cheaply to foreign countries that need them but to add value to the raw materials through industrial processing first, to help obtain Ghana more money than if they were sold in their raw state.



The factories will not only process the raw materials into semi-finished goods before shipping them outside, but also, create employment for the youth to reduce the scary volume of unemployment with its concomitant acts of criminalities that is facing the country.



When he came to power, he immediately consulted with his Ivorian counterpart, President Alassane Dramane Ouattara, to agree on how much they have to sell cocoa beans to the consuming foreign countries, rather than always waiting for those countries to dictate the purchasing price of cocoa to the producing countries. By this consultation and eventual mutual agreement, Ghana and Ivory Coast can now boast of getting a bit higher sales price for their produced cocoa beans to pass a percentage on to the farmers to ameliorate their conditions of living.



He had also good intentions about helping Ghana realise much more profit from her mineral deposits through the proposition of formation of what would have become an “Agyapa transaction deal” but only for that dream to be sabotaged by Martin Amidu and some colluding visionless, greedy, selfish and wicked politicians whose sole motive is to gain power to exploit Ghana.

If Ghana’s discovered petroleum deposits and those that are already being mined, become an overflowing river of cash, it will never flow to reach Kumawu or Asiampa in the Ashanti region to benefit the people there. However, wherever a mineral deposit is found in Ghana, it is for the benefit of the entire citizenry of the nation hence everyone must benefit from it.



Nevertheless, as that was not the case but a few people including some politicians, their families and cronies were enjoying the proceeds from the oil through graft, dubious award of contracts, etc., President Nana Akufo-Addo decided differently. He foresaw all Ghanaians profiting from the oil through the offer of free Senior High School (SHS) education. He then decided to, and has introduced, free SHS throughout the country. Every home in Ghana has got a member from the family availing themselves of the free SHS.



The resultant collectively acquired knowledge from the free SHS by many Ghanaians, can help Ghana to develop at a comparatively faster rate than if there was no free SHS. Ghanaians at a point will have become knowledgeable to not let themselves be fooled by our corrupt politicians, judges or civil service heads who embezzle public funds and assets or twist justice to favour the highest bidder regardless of the available credible evidence going against them.



If we shall cease to falling for the lies constantly being fabricated by NDC politicians to paint President Nana Akufo-Addo darker than he really is, but to bear with him for a little while, Ghanaians will be better off.



Let fellow Ghanaians understand that the current prevailing economic hardships in the country is not unique to Ghana but a worldwide problem come about as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.



Although Ghanaians may have a short memory as alleged by former President John Dramani Mahama, hence he would not listen to them but rather do as he wanted regardless of such actions inconveniencing Ghanaians, there are some that will never trust him again. He is by far more incompetent, corrupt, visionless, selfish and without the collective interests of Ghanaians at heart than President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Look at how he may have swindled Ghana through the sole sourcing of the Circle Interchange in Accra to a contractor of his choice. That interchange alone cost Ghana about 260 million US dollars. However, three interchanges which are more complex, bigger and more beautiful than that of the Circle’s cost 289 Million US dollars under the administration of President Nana Akufo-Addo through competitive open bidding or tendering.



Ghanaians, please don’t become victims of your own attitudinal ungratefulness, short-sightedness and easily-persuaded by NDC propaganda of lies to reject President Nana Akufo-Addo and his good programmes. If you should buy into NDC populism and lies, you will live to regret to only end up biting your finger in regret of “had I known” but which is always at last.



This advice is coming to you from the selfless and fearless son of Kumawu and Asiampa soil who does not suffer fools kindly.



Happy New Year to all Ghanaians and my fans in the world.