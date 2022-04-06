If there is no Ramadan: Day four

Muslims around the world are observing a fast

Remember when Allah said in Qur’an 2:85: “The month of Ramadan is that in which the Quran was revealed, a guidance to men and clear proofs of the guidance and the distinction; therefore whoever of you is present in the month, he shall fast therein”. So are you aspiring to attain piety or the usual whims of waiting for the month of Ramadan to come, and also fast as we will do?

Many of us would as much delay eschewing the wrong until Ramadan comes before we show a remorseful heart, and then repent. Another example could be seen in how we dedicate much of our time to the month of Ramadan, unlike any other month. So what if Ramadan didn't come? Do we mean we won't repent, pray regularly, avoid committing fornication, give not charity, stop staking lotto, and not provide neighbourly needs or shun evil? What if you wake up and find yourself in the grave? Think!



As humans, we need to be reinvigorated so that we can give in our best. That's why in the field of play, players are often motivated whenever the going becomes tough. And similarly, in school, we're given awards to spice our zeal towards learning. And at the workplace, we're remunerated more whenever management sees that we've overly performed. However, all these incentives come not when we haven't done what is required of us. But they do when we've done it perfectly and, it has over yielded the needed results.



It's for this reason Allah has selected Ramadan (one out of the twelve respective months of His) to us so that we shall be re-engineered towards adopting a chaste life. It's only in this month when you offer a voluntary prayer you're rewarded as thou you've offered a mandatory prayer. And if you give charity the reward is in multiple folds than what you can’t think of. Ideally, this package alone is meant for the conscious mind but not the pretentious man who, behaves as a Muslim only in Ramadan – eagerly waiting for the month to pass so that he could return to his sinful life again.

After a whole year, there's a high propensity that we may be falling short of righteousness. So we seriously need a platform to put our religious thinking cups on. And thus fasting was made obligatory upon man.



The past is gone, let us rather take advantage of this blessed month, and fast for each day like tomorrow isn't there. And by the end of Ramadan, we would have acquired so much.