If you are a Ghanaian, you have a short memory!

File Photo

Hey guys, please don’t attack me for repeating what was said about you a few years ago, and really taken for, by your then President John Dramani Mahama. He said on air to all Ghanaians that you have a short memory hence he wouldn’t listen to your persistently annoying complaints.

By his assertion, I felt insulted, being a Ghanaian. I am persuaded many of you may have felt same.



When living conditions became unbearable for many a Ghanaian while a few were living in affluence during his administration, Ghanaians did complain about their harsh conditions of living. The best the President could do, or say, about their situation was, “you complain a lot hence I will not listen to you, for after all, you have a short memory”.



What an insult to the face and intelligence of Ghanaians! He continued doing what he felt he should do without any consideration for the concerns raised by Ghanaians.



Chronic power outages became a nationwide feature during his tenure of office, collapsing almost all the small scale businesses in the country. Many were those that became unemployed.



Unemployed graduates were forced to form an association called Unemployed Graduates Association to clamour against the unbearable economic situation and the joblessness they found themselves in but all to no avail. President Mahama just remained obstinate and callous only to pursue his selfish interests.

He was all the while arm in arm with his best buddy, the Asante Overlord, dancing to the lyrics “Yen ntie obia”, to mock the complaining Ghanaians.



Now, those same Ghanaians who witnessed the stubborn governance by John Mahama, for the fact of truly having a short memory, are now waiting impatiently for his return to the presidency. They see him as an angel who must at all cost come to save them from the equally bad economic situation they currently find themselves in under the NPP administration of President Nana Akufo-Addo.



They are not ready to know why the situation is bad now. All that they are saying is they were much better under John Mahama. Oh, what a bunch of ungrateful people of SHORT MEMORY.



I cannot say it any better than what a gentleman in the video below is saying.



John Mahama has promised to intensify the destructive surfacing mining (galamsey) activities in Ghana but Ghanaians of short memory don’t give a hoot.

Good luck to you, oh ye people of short memory. By the time you realise that to be of short memory to easily forget how disrespectful and exploitative John Dramani Mahama was towards you, it will have become had I known…. to you. He will have sold Ghana, pocket the money and absconded to Dubai with the double-set football team of his children and slay queens.



He will be enjoying while you will be biting your fingers in regret under the looming Chinese enslavement of you in your own country.



A word to the wise is sufficient.