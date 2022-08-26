Infatuation with religion economy and imprudent use of taxpayers’ money by governments are the causes of Africa’s woes

File photo: Map of Africa

Ghana, my country of birth, is unfortunately classed by Ghanaians and many in Africa as a religious, if not a Christian country. By this classification, it is the accepted view by Ghanaians in their majority to overly revere religion. All their mind is religion.

Ghanaians, like their counterpart Africans, have wrapped their life around religion and do interpret every step they take in terms of their religious beliefs. They have come to believe or made to believe that all their activities and problems are deeply rooted in religion hence they have the obligation to query themselves if whatever they are doing will please their religion before they do it.



They have resigned themselves to fate, casting all their worries unto God and allowing fate to carry them wherever it wants to, instead of bending fate to suit them as do our contemporary whites.



By this mindset of Ghanaians that prosperity will come their way principally by indulgence in their religious beliefs hence spending unnecessarily more time on their religion rather than seeking practical solutions, Ghanaians and to the larger extent Africans, have self-impoverished themselves.



By this self-impoverishment, they have ended up denigrated, and risk becoming enslaved in their own African countries by the superior whites, especially, the merciless Chinese.

Let me pause a second to define what is a mindset. It is defined as a set of beliefs that shape how you make sense of the world and yourself.



Many a time, a Ghanaian is heard say, we are more religious than the white man and that black people will go to heaven more than the whites. We recognize and accept Jesus Christ more than white people do.



Assuming without admitting that the white people are destined for hell because they don’t spend all their time venerating and worshipping God through His only begotten son Jesus Christ as do black people, are we as black people not somehow accomplices to whatever they are doing that will not let them go to heaven?



Do we not enjoy the fruits of their labour that make them spend less time in churches worshipping God? Do we not look up to them to always supply us with almost all our essential needs? Do we not go to them crying like chicken babies with palm in hand begging for alms?

If we do seek and accept their assistance at every turn or stage of our lives, although as religious Ghanaians, then naturally, we are guilty of whatever physical or spiritual offence they commit that has the envisaged potential to send them to hell en masse.



In common law, the accomplice is equally guilty of the offence and the perpetrator will be held squarely culpable for.



Is it not by the acquired greater knowledge that white people are able to do the physical things that black people love so much and desperately crave? Is it not the white people that gave us Christianity, Islam, Hinduism, etc. that we are so much infatuated with to the detriment of our own welfare, survival, and sustainability?



It is by the acquisition of knowledge, and its effective practical application that an individual or a country will prosper to the glory of God but not by any absurd infatuation with theoretical religious beliefs of constantly praying, fasting, and crying onto God 24/7 without ceasing while sitting on your backside.

Again, the imprudent use of taxpayers’ money by the governments has hugely contributed to the chronic or inherent poverty status of African countries; failing to cut our coats according to our size.



Although poor as African countries are, our leaders throughout the chain from the president, members of parliament, and chief executives of public services to the metropolitan/municipal/district chief executives, etc., want to live in opulence by purchasing luxury cars and living in beautiful expensive houses.



They travel in a convoy of nearly eighty V8 cars, fly around in expensive private jets and take huge travelling allowances, although they get paid for the work they have been contracted by the nation or their organisations to do.



Does it make any sense for some public organisations to pay their chief executive officers a “button allowance”? What a misuse of the taxpayers’ money by our African leaders!

I call on the leaders of Ghana in particular and Africa in general, to emulate the lives of, or heed the advice of, the two people in the videos cited in this publication. One is a newscaster and the other is the current President of Zambia, His Excellency Hakainde Hichilema.







Until Ghana is able to regulate the mushrooming religious beliefs that are detrimental to our progress as a nation and a people, we are doomed and destined for hell on earth. Unless Ghana’s leaders cease the imprudent use of taxpayers’ money, we are doomed for consignment to the dark abyss of poverty, denigration, and neo-colonial slavery.



