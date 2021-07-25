Insurgence of influencer marketing in Ghana

Influencer marketing is also known as influence marketing is a form of social media marketing

The recent pandemic revolutionized the entire scope of how brands approach marketing, with digital advertising surging globally.

As it may sound new to many of you, influencer marketing has now become an integral part of digital marketing pouring in direct results for many brands.



The global influencer marketing platform market size was valued at US$7.68 billion in 2020. It is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 30.3% from 2021 to 2028. The term influencer marketing has swiftly transitioned from a mere buzzword to being incorporated into mainstream branding strategies.



Entamoty Media Ltd, one of the leading digital marketing agencies in Ghana is part of the few digital advertising brands employing this strategy to create the magic for its clients.



According to the CEO of Entamoty Media Ltd, Barimah Amoaning Samuel, who’s also an award winning blogger and content strategist, “60% of my company’s clients are seeing real results through INFLUENCER MARKETING today, it’s high time we embraced it entirely”.



Influencer marketing is also known as influence marketing is a form of social media marketing involving endorsements and product placement from influencers, people and organizations who have a purported expert level of knowledge or social influence in their field.



The Influencers are the people with the power to affect the buying habits or quantifiable actions of others by uploading some form of original often sponsored content to social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Snapchat or other online channels.

Influence marketing can take many forms depending on client’s target audience, budget, goal or any specification. These include; affiliate marketing, social media take over, reviews, unboxing, blog posts, give-aways, contests and many forms. Whether you’re a budding online advertiser, an agency or a business owner; I suggest you hop on the train of influencer marketing as it’s already on the journey to leading the digital marketing stats.



As a senior Social media account manager at Entamoty Media Ltd, I can confidently tell you that we have banks of contacts and connections from bottom to the top of the ladder of influencers in Africa. Which for me I think should come easy for any digital advertiser due to social media.



Over the years, we have been able to build a healthy relationship with many celebrities, creators, media personalities and all sort of public figures both in Ghana and beyond to accelerate our influencer marketing strategies across the region.



The concept has impacted the brand’s position as becoming one of the leading influencer marketing agencies in Ghana & Africa. Entamoty media has been able to close influential marketing deals for many brands in Ghana, Nigeria, Ivory Coast etc with proven results.



Entamoty Media Ltd helps brands to achieve their business outcomes. We bring creative ideas and innovations to life.



At Entamoty Media Ltd, we specialize in helping our clients plan, produce, and promote content that drives audience engagement and conversions.