Introducing Korsah: The Afro-Hip-Hop pioneer

Korsah is a Ghanaian artist

With music constantly evolving, there has been a surge in the introduction of new music genres.

Afropop, Afro-soul, and Afro-fusion are examples of genres in the African music scene. Several musicians dabble in the above genres while others create and spearhead their genres.



Notable names include Nigerian singer Tems, who describes her music as Spirit, and Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene who attributes himself as the originator of Afro-highlife.



Adding to the pack of genre frontrunners is the rising Ghanaian artist Korsah. The multifaceted artist who dabbles in Afrobeats and Hip-hop is set to create his musical path with the birth of a genre he calls Afro-hip-hop.



With songs such as "Snapchat" and the Kofi Mole-assisted "Show Something," Korsah has proven to be a force to reckon with in the music industry. Having signed to the US-based record label 610Music, the rapper is poised to spread the genre globally.



Korsah grew up in Atonsu, a vibrant town in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, where music and football were the prevalent hobbies. Street rap battles and dance competitions were frequent among the youth.



Choosing music over football due to an elbow injury, the rapper had spent years surrounded by music and working on his craft before making his debut in 2015.

He attributes his love for hip-hop to his uncle, who played a lot of records around him. Korsah draws his hip-hop inspiration from American rappers Lil Wayne and Young Thug.



Despite growing up with hip-hop and possessing elite rap skills, Korsah's love of beats and melodies gave him a soft spot for Afrobeats.



Citing Micheal Jackson, Akon, and Daddy Lumba as musical influences, Korsah has always preferred hard-hitting raps combined with melodic tunes. Hence his creation of the genre Afro-hip-hop.



"Afro-hip-hop is not just a fusion of hip-hop and Afrobeats; it is using hip-hop culture to tell the African story," Korsah stated.



Korsah is gearing up for his first release under the Kofi Sonny-led 610Music. The single will not only showcase his lyricism, flow, and vocals but give listeners a sneak peek into the life of Korsah.