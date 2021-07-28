Is Akufo-Addo confused to bring the nominations of MMDCEs out?

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

I don't really understand why President Akufo-Addo wants Ghanaians to mount pressure on him, before he releases the names of the MMDCEs out to the public.

Barely seven months in his second term in office and there is nobody nominated as MMDCE either in a district or municipality.



Why should a transitional government in power delay or find it difficult to nominate his MMDCEs to represent the local government in the district and municipal level.



Now every developmental project in most districts and municipalities have come to a standstill.



Those MMDCEs in power now can't facilitate any contract in terms of approval with their terms of office over since April.

So are these MMDCEs receiving monthly salaries since their term in office are over?



How would the Ghanaian people feel the working output of the local government in their various districts and municipalities.



What kind of patience is keeping the President from bringing the names of the MMDCEs out? They are his party people, he has worked with some of them before, he knows those who didn't perform to his satisfaction so what is the long wait for?



No matter the names of the MMDCE he will release, it can't satisfy everybody, some people will still disagree or won't be happy with him, so why is he waiting?

Now there are a lot of factions mounting serious pressure on him, through lobbing, the traditional council and the party people lobbing for one of their own. This clearly shows that Mr President Akufo-Addo, you can't please and satisfy everybody.



You alone has the executive power to hire and fire. The fact that you nominated the MMDCE for the assembly's approval, doesn't mean you can't fire them when they are not performing to your standard.



Keeping people waiting for too long will rather spark conflicts and misunderstandings when your nomination list finally comes out. It will call for speculations, accusations, and set the tone of blame games among your party people.



Mr President, you being a politician, you know that propaganda plays a keen role in Ghanaian politics. Your own party members can tag you as one playing the favouritism card.

Some can also blame you with substantial evidence, that you don't want the NPP to break the eight, and that's why you deliberately took long in releasing the names of the MMDCEs, since the working outputs of the local government have been stalled for seven months.



Another flimsy accusation will be that, because you have deliberately purposed in your heart to release incompetent MMDCEs who can't perform, you kept waiting as if you were doing thorough investigations and background checks to nominate the preferred choices.



Don't wait any longer, bring the names of the MMDCEs out now!



You can't satisfy and please everybody.

Don't forget that the opposition political parties are also waiting for your downfall.



Don't loose your guard.



Don't allow any pressure to confuse you.



You are in charge, take control, for Ghanaians voted for you and elected you to become a president.