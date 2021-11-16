Is NDC party national chairman, Ofosu-Ampofo spineless? - K Kakraba Pratt

Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, Founder of National Democratic Party

It is reported that the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has assured the daughter of the former leader of the party Hon Zenator Rawlings, MP, that he will do everything to bring back her mother, Mrs Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, who left the NDC in anger and disgrace after failing to have her way, to form another political party and openly campaigned against the NDC presidential candidate and for the candidate of the opposition party, NPP.

If this report is true, then Ofosu Ampofo is spineless and must not be trusted to direct the affairs of the NDC into the next elections. Bring Konadu back for what? Who sacked her? She left the NDC to go and form her NDP. if she regrets and wants to come back, let her disband her NDP and come back as any other person.



Nana Konadu adds no value to an NDC in 2024. By the way, why should a whole National chairman pander to the whims of Zenator? Ofosu-Ampofo is without spine and must lose his National chairmanship of the party. The party is fast losing respect. And it is because of the calibre of leadership it now has. I am not a card bearing member of the NDC. I would have stood against him if nobody else does.



Nana Konadu must learn political lessons that in a democracy, you don’t throw tantrums like a child who has lost his dummy and expect to get it back. She has misbehaved like the proverbial boy in the neighbourhood who catches his ball and runs off the playing ground because his side has lost the match and needs to sit down while the others play on. What a joke? If she is serious about rejoining the NDC, let her do the right thing. Abandon the useless NDP, apologise to the rank and file of the NDC, make a public commitment to respecting and honouring the rules of engagement and an un-adulterated commitment and loyalty to the NDC including whoever emerges as leader or executive members. And submit to the lawful authority of and in the party.



She is not entitled to any favours. She is not entitled to her own sets of rules. If she wants to lick back her spit, let her do so properly and stop creating the erroneous impression that the NDC needs her.

This is the NDC’s opportunity to demonstrate that the party is bigger than any single individual member. Some members are not added. They are a subtraction if you don’t follow a desired and right process. Don’t only ask the mathematics students. Ask the chemistry professors to explain why adding a substance wrongly to an existing substance could bring a whole house down.



Anybody advocating for Konadu’s re-entry into the NDC without proper protocols is not looking for the advancement of the party. The NDC has become used to life without Konadu. It cannot afford the upheaval that a spent force may bring into the party.



Let her apologise and show loyalty or stay away forever!