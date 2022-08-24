Is political leadership in Ghana about ethnicity and tradition?

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flag

A close study about the election and selection of personalities to occupy political positions in Ghana, sometimes appear to follow a trend that gives people the course to think that, the ordinary Ghanaian voter takes a voting decision many times on ethnic lines. In some cases, the trend is seen in political party participation.

If we take a retrospection into how the 1992 general elections began in this 4th Republic, for instance, the voting pattern and the demography across the regions reveal that majority of the constituencies won by former president Rawlings and his National Democratic Congress(NDC), were people of a particular ethnic background, mainly the Ewes, Anlos, and the Northern areas of the country.



Similarly, most of those won by prof. Albert Adu Boahen and the New Patriotic Party(NPP), gave a semblance of people belonging to a particular ethnic origin, mainly the Akan areas.



This demographic phenomenon has manifested many times in the election of leaders in the country. Not only that it has become a countrywide conundrum but the major political parties, some of which take their roots from old traditions started by their forefathers, also seem to play along tribal, ethnic, and traditional lines.



In terms of tradition, majority of members in the NDC appear to have their origin from the revolution plotted by JJ Rawlings in the 1979 and 1981 coup d' etats where sections of the military and many members of the then Convention People's Party(CPP) were cajoled to join.

Within the NPP, members take their roots and a lot of inspiration from the role played by J. B. Danquah, Dr. Busia, and Dombo in the formation of the United Party(UP) which has now become popularly known as the Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition within the NPP circles.



As far as tradition is concerned, the NPP has never departed from the political ideologies begun by their forebearers. Both the Kufour and Akufo-Addo governments who are political descendants or mentees of the UP government have pursued and implemented policies and programmes, that have property-owning as well as private sector development in mind.



In terms of leadership of the UP tradition renewed under the 4th Republic, the main leadership of the NPP regarding leading the party into presidential elections has since been in the hands of a person from an Akan background.



While some believe that, the competence of an individual should be the paramount consideration in selecting a flagbearer regardless of ethnic affiliations, others in the party also hold the view that, the continuous selection of an Akan to lead, is creating a negative image and making the NPP unattractive to other tribes who are non-Akans.

In recent times, the race to succeed President Akufo-Addo in the NPP is gradually gathering momentum and previously, the leading personalities were the vice president Dr. Mahamud Bawumia and the Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr. Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen until Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong declared intentions to contest the slot.



Some have suggested that Dr. Bawumia should be given the chance to lead the party to end the Akan tag the party has gained from sections of the Ghanaian public. There are some Ghanaians who also believe that, if Mr. Alan is qualified by the standards of the party, his tribal roots should not matter. In effect, it appears that ethnicity and tradition are becoming a traditional convention for the determination of who leads the party into the 2024 elections.



But should that be the case? The problems confronting the Ghanaian people are many and they range from unemployment, insecurity, poor housing, and low income among others. We need a leader who can solve these problems and create jobs for the jobless, not which ethnic group an aspirant comes from.



Developing the country along ethnic and tribal lines is dangerous for our democracy. The key factor should be who is competent and can manage the country for the benefit of all.

From the look of things and the happenings in the NPP regarding who succeeds President Akufo-Addo, there is a clear indication that, should either Dr. Bawumia or Mr. Alan Kyerematen be elected, there is a potential for disunity in the party. There seems to be a sharp difference between members supporting each of the two flagbearer hopefuls.



From the unhealthy comments being unleashed from each camp, it is ostensibly palpable that, should Dr. Bawumia become the leader, those who believe in Mr. Alan will feel embittered. In the same way, if Mr. Alan is made the flagbearer, members who prefer Dr. Bawumia will feel cheated in view of his background.



In either case, the NPP party will suffer voting apathy and this will negatively affect its fortunes going into the 2024 elections.



THE WAY FORWARD

There is a need to find a compromised candidate for the NPP. The party has to consider a flagbearer, who is unblemished, neutral, and admired by almost all tribes or ethnic groups in the country. Part of the reason is that the ethnicity button which has been pressed in the party recently will be difficult to quench if any of the two opposing aspirants are chosen by delegates.



Talking about who can neutralise the reactions and counter-reactions to attract support from across the country for the party, I think Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the Member of Parliament(MP) for Assin Central, is the man to beat. As a straight-forward, astute, and frank politician, many see him as an honest and patriotic leader who will not hesitate to discipline even his own appointee should they commit atrocities against the state.



His philanthropic and business-minded character also convinces people that, he has the zeal and the will to create jobs for the teeming unemployed people, to reduce the high level of unemployment in the country.



The NPP is now at a cross-road and need to take a critical, selfless and patriotic decision that will rescue it from sinking.