Is prophet Nigel Gaisie afraid of mentioning the name Ghana, hence Umuofia?

Prophet Nigel Gaisie

One of Ghana's Prophets Nigel Gaisie said "His prophecy for the year 2022 is about a land known and called Umuofia"

Umuofia is a community name, which means children of the forest and a land undisturbed by European influences.



Umuofia is located west of the actual city of Onitsha, on the east bank of the Niger River in Nigeria. The events, the novel 'Things Fall Apart' unfold in the 1890s. The action of 'Things Fall Apart' centre on the fictional village of Umuofia, which is part of a larger political entity made up of the so-called “nine villages.”



The novel chronicles the life of Okonkwo, the leader of an Igbo community, from the events leading up to his banishment from the community for accidentally killing a clansman, through the seven years of his exile, to his return, and it addresses a particular problem of emergent Africa—the intrusion in the 1890s.



Okonkwo lives in a group of nine villages. The villages are ruled by a council of elders. Okonkwo is one of the respected leaders of his village. He is also a wrestling champion. Both his wrestling and his leadership role are driven by his shame about his father, who left a lot of debts unpaid when he died, and who Okonkwo viewed as too feminine.



When a man from a neighbouring village kills one of the women from Okonkwo's village, a peace settlement requires the son of the man who killed the woman to come to live in Okonkwo's village. Okonkwo himself takes the boy in and they develop a strong bond.

Unfortunately, a decision is made to kill the boy. One of the village elders, Ezeudu, warns Okonkwo not to assist with killing the boy. Determined not to seem like a coward, especially because of his father's legacy, Okonkwo kills the boy himself with a machete. The boy's death is like a bad omen. After the boy dies, Okonkwo accidentally kills Ezeudu's son. For his crime, the village determines he must spend seven years in exile to appease the gods.



During his exile, white missionaries arrive in the village. When Okonkwo finally returns, the white men have thoroughly infiltrated his village. Okonkwo helps destroy a Christian church, only to be arrested by the white government.



Some of the villagers, including Okonkwo, want to stage an uprising against the village. He even kills one of the white men. After he does so, he realises that the other villages have changed too much. They will not fight the white men off.



Unable to live with his revelation, Okonkwo kills himself. This is a very important moment in the novel because, according to Okonkwo's traditional beliefs, suicide is not allowed. Okonkwo's desperation about his changing village is staggering if it can outweigh his strict adherence to the traditional ways.



At the end of the novel, a white commissioner, upon learning about Okonkwo's rebellion and suicide, notes that it will make an interesting paragraph in the book he is writing about 'the pacification of the primitive tribes of the lower Niger.'

Published in 1958, Things Fall Apart by Chinua Achebe is considered a modern African novel. Things Fall Apart is written in English, which means that, in addition to being a popular book in African schools, the novel has been widely read and taught outside of Africa, too.



Although it was only published about 63 years ago, the novel takes place in the 1890s. Things Fall Apart deals heavily with the effect of colonialism on the native people of Africa, in addition to examining the traditional culture of the Nigerian villagers in the novel.



So why did the Ghanaian Prophet Nigel Gaisie use the name Umuofia in his prophecy in 2022?. Did he really mean the name Umuofia or he was afraid of the current situation in Ghana?.



Happy New year and may God bless us all.