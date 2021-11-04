Is the Ghanaian movie industry ever going to boom again?

Majid Michel on set. Photo Credit: Kofas media

Growing up I saw movies that made my existence beautiful in every way but today I look back and I'm not sure if it is because I’m old or the industry is dead.

For over five years; to my observation, the kind of movies the Ghanaian movie industry produces doesn’t meet halfway how it did previously. Nigerians today are paying our actors to feature in movies and whose fault it is?



Who is to blame?



So many questions the right people have turned it into a blame game, even the government.



Since the release of the first Ghanaian movie In 1970, ‘I told you so’ written and directed by Egbert Adjesu then in 1981, ‘Love Brewed in the African Pot’ produced by Kwaw Ansah, one of the legendary filmmakers in Ghana. Fast forward to 2021; I’m not sure we can boast of any top-notch movie in the Ghana movie industry.



The movie industry sprung up and has seen many glory days despite the small number of funds and infrastructure that was made available to develop the entertainment enterprise.



So many questions, days of wondering and all I hear and read are industry players blaming the decline of the movie production in Ghana on the government and some actors and actresses. It has become a blame game and who do we hold accountable?

Actress Yvonne Nelson on Suncity Radio in Sunyani said before “ It looks like there is too much envy in the movie industry. Instead of focusing on building the industry, when something happens and it is negative, they want to capitalise on it.”



She added “It is like everybody wants to suck your blood out. When something is negative then they are happy. It saddens me and that is why we are where we are now. The movie industry is like on one leg. A year will come that we will shoot only two English movies”.



Actor turned politician John Dumelo on Citi TV, also asserted the Ghanaian movie industry is not progressing as it should because it is struggling to catch up with how movies can be sold in a digital era since people do not use VCDs again.



In 2018, on Accra based Hitz FM, producer Socrates Safo said: “we gave a film like Ghost tears to GBC and they gave us an advert to advertise our new movie. Instead of going to pay for it, we thought it was cheaper for us, we were so smart that we are outsmarting the TV stations, so they will give us advert and give us money and advertise our new movie, that was what we did and everybody jumped on it and what happened? the TV stations started owning the films”.



If we go on and on each personality sheds light on their view of why the movie industry is failing.