Isaac Badu-Nkansah tipped to take over Chairmanship of Effia Constituency in Western Region Attachment

Isaac Badu-Nkansah, NPP aspiring Chairman for Effia Constituency.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will be electing new Constituency executives on Friday barring any unforseen circumstances.

Preparations to this effect are far advanced for the party to conduct the polls across all the Constituencies in Western Region.



But, one Constituency that election observers have been monitoring in Western Region is the Effia Constituency.



This is because, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Effia, is currently uncontestably the most powerful politician in the NPP in Western Region following his remarkable performance in Parliament and the outstanding leadership he is offering in government.



First, he was appointed as Deputy Minister for Energy after the party secured victory in the 2016 general elections, and currently, he is the Minister in charge of State Enterprises.



Interestingly, all eyes are on the Constituency Chairmanship position which has three party stalwarts vying for it.



The incumbent Chairman Abdulai Tufelo is being challenged by two veteran politicians in the Constituency. They are,

Isaac Badu-Nkansah, one of the longest serving Assembly Members for East Tanokrom in Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis and one



Frederick Dodou, another party kingpin who has gone through the leadership ladder.



Although all three appear strong in the race, delegates in the Constituency seem to have settled on Isaac Badu-Nkansah because of his hardwork, humility and leadership qualities differentiating him from all the others.



"The incumbent, and the other candidate will lose. It is a known fact that Isaac Badu-Nkansah is winning hands-down. He has worked hard for the party. He will therefore win with a huge margin " the delegates said ahead of the elections on Friday.



The atmosphere in the Constituency seems to favor Isaac Badu-Nkansah following the clamor for his posters and paraphernalia.



"He has already been endorsed by the party foot soldiers even before the elections. He will win with a big margin " his followers said.

Aside the Constituency Chairmanship position, there are three party stalwarts who are also slugging it out for the Constituency Secretary position. They are, Philip Evans Nyarko, Richard Nkrumah, and David Claye.



Three persons are vying for the Constituency Organizer position too.They are Ishak Ayaregasah, Felix Kweku Essilfie, and Henry Koufie.



Only two persons are contesting for First Vice Chairmanship position,



Samuel Kwesi Anderson and



Isaac Kuntu Blanson.



Similarly, two persons are contesting for Second Vice Chairmanship position,

John Yaw Ankomah, and



Bishop Mensah Aidoo.



When it comes to Assistant Secretary position,



Antwi Joel Yeboah, and



Evans Frimpong are vying.



The only position that did not attract any contest is the Constituency Treasurer position being occupied by Faustina Dede Ofori, as she will be going into the polls unopposed. Two ladies are also vying for the Women Organizer position, Vivian Billins-Nyam, and Monica Buadu.

The Youth Organizer position is being contested by Eshun Kwesi Nunoo and



Mark Bismarck Owusu Mensah whilst



NASARA Cordinator position is being contested by



Surakatu Bun-Malik Iddrisu and Abdulai Mohammed.