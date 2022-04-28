It is finished yet, not over

When he had received the drink, Jesus said, *"It is finished."* With that, he bowed his head and gave up his spirit. John 19:30.

I can't begin to comprehend the stampede of thoughts in the minds and hearts of not just the twelve disciples, but every follower of Jesus at the time.



Their spirits were crushed. Jesus had been taken by force, interrogated, beaten, and was now crucified, the highest and most shameful form of death for criminals. As he hangs there dying with each passing breath, Jesus cries out, "It is finished!"



The three-year ministry of healing, miracles, and teaching; all came tumbling down with the finality of those words.



But was it truly over? Was it truly finished?



The debt of our sins was paid. The chains of slavery were broken. His redemption agenda was realized.

But the mission was only beginning.



The mantle has been passed on to us to go forth into the world to preach the Gospel, heal the sick, set the captives free, and do good to all people.



He finished the Salvation package for humanity. It is, however, not finished so long as we continue to walk on earth.



He called you and me out of over 9 billion world population to be His witnesses.



We are made to be the light in this dark world. Our very nature, attitudes, and conduct must reflect Christ in every way.

He has tasked us in Jude 1:23 to "snatch others from the fire and save them;..."



He has commissioned us with a task and it must be accomplished according to Matthew 28:19-20, "Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age."



Beloved, let's step out and change the world because it is finished(τετέλεσται- tetelestai) but not finished until His divine assignment is fulfilled.