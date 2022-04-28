It is time to act together to build a positive safety and health culture in Ghana

As the world of work returns to a blended new normal post-COVID-19, we observe a generally heightened sensitivity to the occupational safety and health (OSH) of workers.

The conversation around OSH remains a relevant aspect of our social dialogue which needs further stimulation. This year, the ILO’S focus for World Day for Safety and Health at Work is “enhancing social dialogue towards a culture of safety and health.”



Ghana’s recent Appiatse explosion reminded us that OSH is not an isolated aspect of work processes. The unfortunate event claimed 14 lives, saw 179 residents sustaining injuries, 876 victims undergoing psychological first aid, and destroyed properties.



The estimated financial loss, in damages, to MAXAM Explosives Company (the company involved) stood at USD 6 million.2 The company also received backlash in the media. This sad incident produced no winners. Thus, Ghana cannot ignore occupational health and safety issues.



As reinforced by many OSH advocates, Ghana’s major weakness remains a non-existent comprehensive Occupational Health and Safety Bill for all workplaces which would revamp the existing administrative structures.



Furthermore, Ghana needs to shift towards a better health and safety ecosystem, by continually blending stakeholders who possess experiences and competencies to introduce unique perspectives to OSH discussions.



These stakeholders should comprise employers, workers and safety professionals, unions, industry associations, government bodies, the community, and technology leaders. How can we all act together in supporting Ghana’s OSH agenda?

Sector Ministry and Hon Minister



This article serves as an indirect call to the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations to honor promises made in the past to push the Draft OSH Bill currently sitting in parliament. Ghanaians have long been actively waiting for some good news.



Since the Ministry's mandate rotates around major employment-related policies across the entire nation, it is crucial that the Ministry does not neglect and overlook the OSH Bill. Accordingly, this is a humble plea, to the Hon Minister and the team to dedicate a bit more effort to ensure that OSH becomes relevant on the list of achievable, before the end of tenure for the current government.



Politicians (MPs)



From an expert position, I believe that the major task is for the select committees relevant to health and work-related policies to carry out their national sense of duty in supporting, promoting, and pushing the OSH-related agenda presented to Cabinet.



The lawmakers are currently the major stakeholders in the National Occupational health and safety Agenda. We cannot ignore the setback the OSH policy process has faced due to the ineptitude of our able lawmakers regarding Occupational Health and Safety.

There is therefore the need to equip them with appropriate informational support and training amongst others to enable them to appreciate OSH as a national (best-interest) agenda.



The Private Sector



As key players in Ghana’s development, employers need to play a more astute role in providing support to conversations that garner workplace protection. This is to ensure business continuity and worker protection.



Media



Mainstream media, including television and radio; influencers of social media; and blogging platforms all have a duty of care to promote safety and health at work. We encourage them to continue to develop programs and content under the support of OSH and worker protection.



Trade Unions and Employee Associations

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) and employee associations like the Ghana Employers Association (GEA) should continue to support the efforts that promote end encourage employers to develop and implement health and safety-friendly policies.



Health, Safety, Environment, and Quality Professionals



To us, QHSE professionals, let us keep pushing, lecturing, and volunteering our expert knowledge out there to support the national agenda. We are to encourage and mentor younger people to take up this growing profession to protect workers’ lives and contribute to the relevant national OSH agenda.



Relevant Institutions and Organizations



Instituting a comprehensive National Occupational Health and Safety System is achievable with the support of the identified ecosystem relevant to the goal.



To wit, institutions such as the EPA, NPA, and Minerals Commission amongst several others, must support in their various capacities the effort by the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations in establishing a comprehensive system for managing occupational and environmental hazards.

To the Reader



To the one reading this message, take your health safety seriously; you only have one life. Be wary of physical, psychosocial, ergonomic, or environmental hazards, consider OSH education seriously, and ensure your home and work environment are safe for you and your family.



Conclusion



As the ILO urges all nations to leverage enhancing social dialogue toward a culture of safety and health, a collective front for social dialogue like the upcoming Ghana National OSH Summit 2023 would serve as such a platform. We encourage all stakeholders to support OSH as a part of our nation’s development agenda.