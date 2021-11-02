It’s clear that Mahama still remains a threat to the NPP government

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Ghanaians, including the intelligent ones living in the Diaspora interested in politics, will notice that since the incompetent NPP government came to power, there has been intensive pressure calling on the former Ghanaian president, John Dramani Mahama, to resign or finally quit politics.

The NPP government adapted to that political strategy because they know that there is no NDC presidential aspirant who has the zeal and power to secure votes to the victory of the party than John Mahama. The question is will this political strategy work for the unproductive NPP government?



I have said many times that Ghana is a country half of the population is not interested in developments in the country. In other words, if an Akyem folk is a president and not effective, they still prefer him to rule the country than an effective leader who comes from the north.



Politics in Ghana stinks so much that the odor that emanates, reveals that those in power want to survive as political loyalists at the expense of the suffering masses wallowing in poverty, amidst a high rate of unemployment.



They don’t care about the poor, they are only there to survive with their families. The NPP accused the former Ghanaian leader of corruption but today, we have seen the true corruptionist as Nana Akufo Addo.



Mahama was in power for only four years; therefore, it’s unfair if it’s true that “Fix the Country Movement,” is accusing the former president of creating a political mess for Akufo Addo to be in difficulty today. It doesn’t make any sense at all.



With the support of the majority of Ghanaians, after the NPP government declared John Mahama corrupt, the party promised to change the political and economic landscape of Ghana. Unfortunately, Akufo Addo’s government failed miserable, incurring a heavy debt on Ghana today.

The sad part of NPP’s political disaster is that the party can’t even boast of any significant projects they have executed in the country, above all, can’t account for how the loans and government’s monies were used, despite the huge debt that is going to take the country decades to make those payments.



So, today, if you take Ghana’s current political and economical situation into consideration, only a person out of his mind will accuse John Mahama of being responsible for this economic mess.



As said earlier, the NPP government is aware of the party’s failure and the doom that waits in 2024. Lord Commey's recent reckless talk even reveals how desperate the NPP government wants to manipulate the system to hold on to power.



If there are any chances of rigging the elections again they will repeat it in 2024, however, they are not sure of what the outcome will be. My advice to them is to be careful of what they wish for.



If the NPP government committed a crime with impunity in 2020 and Ghanaians were quiet, that shouldn’t deceive them to repeat that mistake because the majority of Ghanaians are sick and tired of the NPP government and the Jezebel Jean Mensah.



The majority of Ghanaians don’t want the NPP government again, this is clear. Is this very hard for the NPP government to understand and accept if Mahama humbly accepted that in 2016?