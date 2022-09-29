It's not a crime to boo President Akufo-Addo; it's only a sign of displeasure

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

If you are a Ghanaian and you love Ghana dearly, if you think about how our country has been destroyed by a group of corrupt tribal bigots, including people like Akufo-Addo, Paul Adom-Octhere, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, Godfred Dame, Jean Mensa, Ken Ofori-Atta, and many others who hung out at the former Flagstaff House, Akufo Addo ought to thank God for merely hearing jeers.

Imagine Emmanuel Macron, president of France, governing one of the best and richest nations in Europe. He received a slap in the face from someone who is not happy with his policy. If John Mahama's tenure had been as violent as the NPP-led government, I don't think he would still be a politician in Ghana today because this carnage would have led to the former president being lynched.



In addition, several number of foreign leaders from rich nations have been attacked with tomatoes or eggs; so why then are irrational NPP politicians upset over Akufo Addo being booed? If the Ghanaian government chooses to make problems over the boos that were directed at Nana Akufo Addo last week during the Global Citizens Festival events, then they should be ready for more of those boos along the way which will hit both Kwasi Anin-Yeboah and Jean Mensah very soon.



The booing is still audible and it will soon greet the corrupt Chief Justice and the Electoral Commission boss as well. I've often argued that a person who rejects accountability or criticism is unfit to control a nation or lead its citizens. They are unable to fix the issue's core causes because they are unable to accept blame and criticism. Along with the pervasive corruption that has destroyed our nation's economy and currency, Akuf Addo and the NPP politicians must also bear some of the blame for their lack of accountability.



Instead of dealing with the issue that caused the crowd to boo the president, as intelligent politicians should, by ensuring that something similar never occurs again, the senseless NPP politicians are attacking Ghanaians and blaming the NDC politicians, including the former Ghanaian leader, John Mahama, for Akufo Addo's on-stage dishonour.



Except for NPP politicians and members of his family, President Akufo Addo shows no respect for Ghanaians. He has appointed dishonest individuals who are tearing down the nation and causing difficulty for Ghanaians, such as the Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, Attorney General, Godfred Dame, and the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

The only remedy they can offer Ghanaians is to blame the NDC and John Mahama for the jeers hurled at the president since they have no ideas on how to improve conditions for the populace or deal with the catastrophic problems to give people a better standard of living. How can a nation develop while being led by thugs like the NPP, who pose as politicians?



Imagine what transpired in Ghana with president Nana Akufo Addo's relationship with a single Ghanaian-Canadian nurse by the name of Serwaa Broni. Top NPP politicians violently intercepted Serwaa Broni at gunpoint to remove her possessions, including her phones, to cover up the incident, which many people condemned the woman for and supported the president as untrue.



In a related incident, Hopeson Adorye, who now views the president's boos as a disgrace to Ghana and Ghanaians, sneaked into Serwaa Broni's hotel room with the same intent: to steal from her items that would accuse the president. Ghanaians are upset with the president as a result of all these problems, which include a high rate of unemployment, corruption, and crime, therefore, he deserves the booing.



In reality, John Mahama, the former president of Ghana, has been held accountable for everything that has gone wrong in the NPP administration but has not been held accountable for the leak of the affair involving Akufo Addo and the Ghanaian-Canadian nurse because Kevin Taylor exposed them. While the media ignored the situation, prominent NPP figures including Hopeson Adorye, John Boadu, and Ernest Owusu Bempah illegally became involved in the president's relationship with Serwaa Broni.



Many Ghanaians are upset because they know what John Mahama accomplished while being accused of corruption and can compare it to the destruction this current government has brought to Ghana. They also know that Mahama received worse treatment and contempt than Akufo Addo. Akufo Addo could afford to charter expensive flights during a terrible economic downturn, but he never heeded advice from anyone, even Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa's criticism.

As a result, Ghanaians who were hungry, angry, and disappointed spent a long time trying to find a means to express their rage and unhappiness, and the ideal day finally arrived last Sunday, September 25, 2029, when the president took the stage at the Global Citizens Festival. Even though I have thousands of readers all over the world and have been writing for a very long time, I believe that few people still have doubts about me. If you consider yourself intellectual, you should never undervalue the writer Joel Savage.



I don't hate Akufo Addo, that's why I criticize him after all few Ghanaians and many Europeans know that I keep criticizing foreign governments, including, the US government, the Belgian government, the World Health Organization, and the Centers for Disease Control because they are responsible for many medical crimes committed in Africa, such as tuberculosis, Ebola, HIV/AIDS, Kaposi's sarcoma, and Burkitt's lymphoma.



In a recent article, I forewarned President Nana Akufo Addo that if caution is not exercised, he could become the first Ghanaian leader to be tried at the International Criminal Court in The Hague. He intends to rig the elections once more in 2024, which could incite violence because he is confident that he can always find someone to support him to blame John Mahama for NPP crimes.



I expressed my happiness that the International Criminal Court and numerous foreign organizations were keeping an eye on Ghana's political developments in that article. Ghanaians shouldn't be surprised that Piotr Hofmanski, the head of the International Criminal Court, has urged Alban Bagbin to take worldwide action to broaden the court's jurisdiction so that it can fix its problems.



Our wealth, which includes gold, diamonds, bauxite, cocoa, and other valuable metals, would continue to be wasted in Ghana, without any advancement or growth. So, please join me in telling the NPP government that enough is enough with the ongoing corruption if you want to see Ghana advance. No sane person should support the NPP government if they fail to put Eugene Arhin and Paul Adom-Otchere in jail because that's the only way we can control or lessen corruption in our nation.