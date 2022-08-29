It's time to pick a side: Western culture or traditional culture?

African culture and Indian culture

Clearly, one of the most visible yet unnoticed effects of colonialism is the confusion as to which culture to go by, especially in our quest to protect our human rights.

In Ghana, cultural practices like the trokosi system, widowhood rights, witches' and wizards' camps, and others have been slashed because they are an infringement on our lives as humans.



For almost seven (7) centuries, the continent of Africa saw the influx of a new race, known as the whites, from the European continent.



The confusion this article seeks to comment on has its genesis in this experience.



Our way of life, such as the way and manner in which our states are being governed, as well as the indigenous laws used to protect ourselves from time immemorial, were described as barbaric and obnoxious by these "perpetrators."



Our forefathers had no choice at the time but to surrender to the new thinking patterns introduced by the Europeans.

Modernization correspondingly aids in the banishment of our once cherished customs and traditions, putting aside all valuable institutions and, most importantly, the power of our traditional rulers (chiefs).



We have for the past years been "enjoying" these new ways of life until the same super culture slapped us with the magical LGBTQ+, which is the polar opposite of our natural Ghanaian laws.



The suppression of these sexual activities is viewed as a violation of human rights by Western bodies and organizations such as the United Nations (UN).



However, thanks to courageous legislators such as Samuel Nartey George, Member of Parliament for the Ningo-Prampram constituency, who led a group that intends to put an end to the practice, which they describe as a violation of Ghanaian family values and norms.



The bill prepared and presented to Parliament by anti-LGBTQ+ legislators specifically mentioned the preservation of Ghanaian family values and culture, which had previously been abandoned.

The first paragraph of the bill reads, "The object of the bill is to provide for proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian family values; proscribe LGBTQ+ and related activities; proscribe propaganda of, advocacy for, or promotion of LGBTTQQIAAP+ and related activities; provide for the protection of and support for children, persons who are victims or accused of LGBTTQQIAAP+ and related activities; and related matters."



As if the long-forgotten fate of our traditional culture has been retrieved, the democratic lifestyles enjoyed by many, particularly the freedom to fire verbally without checking our limits, demonstrate that it has not.



Starting with a ban imposed on Ada-based Radio Ada from covering a local festival due to an alleged verbal assault on traditional authorities by some of their staff.



The most recent and widely publicized is the Kumasi Traditional Council's imposition of a similar fine on Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM/TV for similar profanity on their platform by the founder and leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Akwasi Addai Odike.



Why condemn a culture you claim to protect? And why protect a culture you despise?

The two cultures, like everything else, have their ups and downs, but no matter how one looks at it, the benefit of one will outweigh the benefit of the other.



And as the saying goes, "a single eye can't look into the same bottle at the same time," and also "one servant can't serve two masters equally at the same time," so one of these cultures must be preserved while the other is abandoned.



The entire African continent, with Ghana as the focal point, must choose the best of the two cultures to avoid contradictions and endless confusion.