John Kumah the rising star

John Kumah, Deputy Minister of Finance

When he first took his major appointment under the Nana Akufo-Addo presidency as the chief executive officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) in 2017, he wanted to be seen as a new kind of conservative, young, liberal-minded, socially concerned and, above all, modern politician.

Instead, there would be a positive upbeat and inclusive vision for Ghana after displacing veteran MP, Kwabena Owusu-Aduomi in the NPP primaries, and a landslide victory in the 2020 parliamentary elections in Ejisu.



Then came his elevation in April 2021, when President Akufo-Addo nominated him to deputise for Ken Ofori-Atta at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning.



John Kumah took office as Deputy Minister of Finance at the time when the Akufo-Addo regime has been enervated and more vulnerable than at any point in time since early 1992. The continuing effects of post-pandemic political-economic vulnerabilities, geopolitical upheaval and public dismay of the actions of the ruling class.



Then again, John Kumah entered the Finance Ministry as something new in Ghana politics. He wasn’t chosen on the basis of experience, nor for his role on the Finance Committee in parliament or a spokesperson for Finance. He had not been a frontbencher in parliament or a veteran legislator. He was simply chosen on the basis of the fact that he's John Kumah - A compelling pragmatist, whose persona exceeds his youthfulness.



The arc of John Kumah’s political career is the most extraordinary and Shakespearean of all modern politicians.

In 14 brief months, he has risen from the obscurity of a young political player to become a force in public advocacy space with regards to economics, finance and public policy.



To put it more bluntly, the man radiates, honesty, excellence, charisma, a positive vision for the future, a voice for empowerment and a role model for youth. In all sincerity, the dexterity with which he defends government economic policies is quite admirable.



The E-Levy policy has been a thorny issue for the Akufo-Addo administration, and the Finance Minister has been labouring to get the minority in parliament and the Ghanaian people to support the deal. But then, John Kumah has been a one-man rejuvenation ball, brilliant at government PR around the E-Levy and upgrading the standard of political debate to a whole new level of admirable honesty. He has reinforced a dearth of compassion with all-around competence of judgement at almost every level, yet proving quite brilliant at shaping public opinion.



A mere mortal, working as deputy minister in one of the most exalted and sensitive positions in Ghana, John Kumah has brought to the job, the finesse, grace and technical know-how needed to make the messenger and the message inseparable. Only very rarely has a person to the same extent as John Kumah captured the attention of several people from all political persuasions.



Essentially, he has built a solid track record in a short time and that track record contains much more than his enemies—or even many of his friends—have been ready to acknowledge.

All things considered, John Kumah is offering himself as exhibit A in the case for hope for the youth. Indeed, he's seen as a mirror in which thousands of young people are seeing their cherished ideals of tolerance, cooperation and equality reflected.



It is incredibly awesome to see John Kumah among a few of President Akufo-Addo's ministers who are actually showing the way and offering hope for a better tomorrow even in the midst of these bruising and tumultuous times.



