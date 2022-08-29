John Mahamas brand of opposition politics poses great threat to Ghana’s democracy

Former president, John Dramani Mahama

As a Ghanaian, I want to strongly decry the increasingly unpatriotic and desperate opposition politics being played by the NDC and its out gone 3rd-time Flagbearer Former President John Mahama, warning the Judiciary, but such dead-end opposition could be toxic for the nation’s democracy if left unchecked.

Mahama told a gathering of NDC lawyers over the weekend that a judiciary needed to be trusted by the public at all times because such trust had wide-ranging implications on the security of the state.



Mahama further suggested that the current damage of the judiciary and the work needed to restore that battered image needed to be undertaken by a new Chief Justice.



Never in the history of politics in Ghana has an opposition party and its former presidential candidate is exhibiting the kind of desperate tactics being deployed by the NDC former leader and especially since President Nana Addo overwhelmingly defeated him to win the 2020-2020 presidential elections Meanwhile he wants a Unanimous term as a flagbearer in 2024.



Either by themselves or via their proxies, the some NDC and its former presidential candidate are doing everything possible to admin generally overheat the polity and make Ghana seemingly ungovernable, especially through their public utterances and their poorly-thought-out statements on Ghana's judiciary and after the 2020 general elections. Unless they quickly retrace their steps, they may, sooner than later, overreach themselves. Also, in recent times, the NDC led by its Chairman and leader who is in court has taken its desperation to a new low by attacking the judiciary, an action many see as indicating a reversal of the party’s hitherto self-assured stance by inviting.



And either by inciting Ghanaians against the Judiciary by their orchestration.

It beggars belief that a former President and a Former Presidential candidate who prides himself as a democrat can so allow desperation to becloud his sense of propriety to such an extent that he will be associating with anti-democratic forces or making inflammatory statements.Against the Chief Justice of Ghana. For acclaimed democrats, there are acceptable channels of seeking redress after an election defeat. Even President Nana Addo himself went to court three times to challenge election results.



What is not acceptable is to either resort to hidden self-help by looking for people to destroy the Judiciary after an election defeat, or to embark on a journey of subterfuge and sabotage after you have lost the case in court. painting the judiciary bad for whatever reason is anti-democratic and unconscionable.



I want to urge the main opposition party our great NDC Party to stop beating the drums of war.



Have hope in our tried and tested Judiciary. concentrate on the legal challenges. if indeed they have any faith in the country’s judiciary and desist from unnecessarily overheating the polity.