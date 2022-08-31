KKD blowing hot and cold

Paul Adom-Otchere and KKD

That veteran broadcaster Kwasi Kyei Darkwa has been trending, for the past three weeks for obvious reasons is a fact that cannot be gainsaid. He received lots of rave reviews and was been praised until he veered off and decided to distort the import of his submission with noise.

Admittedly, many people have been fawning over him, for daring to broach the controversial subject of conflict of interest, relative to our finance minister.



Predictably you had some government communicators and Party foot soldiers taking him on and disagreeing with him. And there were those who had nothing valuable to add to the debate than to dig into his past and smear him a little bit.



But one of the major rebuttals to KKD'S Salvo that has gained considerable traction is that of Ace broadcaster and host of Good evening Ghana; Paul Adom Otchere. Paul in a typical fashion took it upon himself to religiously dissect the issues to expose the hypocricy in KKD's analysis.



Truth be told, you may not like Paul for how he uses his show to do the bidding of the government, but in fairness to him, he fairly and firmly dealt with the issue at stake without descending into the gutter as other foot soldiers did in their response to K.K.D.

Nonetheless, this sharp and Piercing riposte from Paul caught the attention of KKD, who in turn, fired another salvo at him. This time round KKD descended into the realm of absurdity, by delving into matters to do with Paul's private life. And this is where the whole conversation started getting murkier.



Like a wounded lion, Paul also spared no effort to throw another potshot at him for daring to describe his association with a female accomplice at a program in a very derogatory manner.



At this point, I strongly believe we need to call a truce between the two distinguished broadcasters and let peace prevail. But while at it, we must particularly call out KKD, for needlessly drawing the first sword which marred the beautiful conversation he started with tangential matters KKD needs to know that he is a legend in this media enterprise and senior to Paul therefore if any voice of reason should have prevailed in his banter with Paul, it should have been him the senior, not the other way round.



From the foregoing, the way forward would be for both parties to shush up, and trash the dirty and unnecessary revelations to do with side chicks and Philandering matters. The discourse on the conflict of interest involving Public officials are more weightier matters which is hurting our Political governance , than what one does with his female accomplice in their private life.