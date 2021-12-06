Keep the heart in the mind

Keep the heart in mind

Many of us are still battling with ourselves and others because of beliefs. We fight intrapersonal fights against inherited cultural, religious and economical beliefs imposed on us for so many years.

There is always a feeling to do things differently but we fear the effects announced to befall us when we try any different or new way. In another instance, some people believe strongly in their beliefs and feel like any other antipodal belief is totally wrong and we see victims as out-groups and treat them insufferably.



I personally have no altercation against these people, even if there should be any brawl in this regard, it is against the fact that they did not actually know the source of, and reasons backing the belief they inherited and are strongly killing themselves for. But the question is; would they have accepted that belief, if not for the fact that they found themselves there? What happens to our own thoughts?



Why do something a certain way because it is always done so? What happened to thinking outside the box? You cannot do something the same way all the time and expect a different result. When you do it the way everyone does it, you will surely end up like them. But no, we can't all be the same. There should be a difference or a new way of doing something.



Your thinking is the philosophy that defines your life. You will be contaminated if you have a mar thought. Unless you change the way you think and do your stuffs, you might never transit in life. Your attitude is driven by your altitude and your altitude determines your limitation.



Your belief system determines how far you will go. You can never live beyond your altitude and belief system. That is the very reason your life is what you think it should be and exactly what it is. Altitude is the manifestation of your personal philosophy. Philosophy is the product of your ideas.



Your education does not cause a movement in your life, it only exposes you to grasp various understandings about how things work and to hence compel you to be able to think.

As a man thinks in his heart, so is he. You are the driver of yourself. The heart is the center for your reasoning. That is where you birth your personal ideas and philosophies. You are you. Listen to your heart. Your heart always speaks to you. Why then listen to the voice outside your bio-domain announcing that you cannot do it or you do it a certain way. No other person would be blamed if you are not able to make it or advance in life.



You carry your own cross. The heart is your self conscious mind according to psychology. Accept what your heart accepts and reject what it does reject, but make sure it is leading you to the win. Your greatest win is a step to disassociate yourself from that whole mass who believe in that single idea introduced by that single individual.



Deliverance is when you leave Egypt, but freedom is when Egypt leaves your mind. Freedom from the mind could be very challenging. It is always an internal Armageddon that one can fight without any sign showing outwardly. Mind you, this war could be forever in your life if you don't rise against it.



If you only fasten yourself to the existing beliefs you came to meet, you might even forget your mission in life and travel through without an effect or print. I call this one swapped mission. You have given your mission out and bought that of another. Do not board another's vehicle, to be driven by anyone. Drive yourself. You are the only one who knows exactly what you want to achieve. You can use others to achieve your aim, but don't let others use you to achieve their a missions.



To leave a print, and echoes of your name behind, do it differently. Change the status quo. Make a difference. Be responsible for your actions. Be distinct. In all, be YOU. Always keep your heart in your mind, and let it drive you.