Ken Ofori-Atta failed as Minister for Finance long before the rejection of the budget

The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta

The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta might not know this himself but the truth is he has long failed to do his job by managing the finances of our country.

Ken Ofori-Atta was appointed by Nana Akufo Addo, therefore, if the president has failed to rescue Ghana's economy, as he promised before becoming president, then Ghanaians mustn't expect anything good also from the Minister of Finance.



In many of my articles criticizing the bad governance of the president, Nana Akufo Addo, I did mention that nepotism is very bad for any government.



Nepotism is bad because the president may not only find it difficult to remove any relative from his post but also deprive thousands of young professionals of the opportunity to realize their knowledge and ambitions in the civil service.



If Ken Ofori has evaluated himself and he is sincere enough, he will admit that he is the worst Finance Minister in the political history of Ghana, just like his relative, the president.



Therefore, I find it ridiculous when Ken Ofori said “there are jobs just that graduates are not qualified enough.” If the Finance Minister hasn’t employed any of the graduates, how would he know that they are not qualified?

Ghanaian graduates are suffering and many remain unemployed because they don't have money to pay bribes to be employed. That's the reality the Finance Minister can't argue about it.



If Ofor-Atta himself is qualified as the Finance Minister, how can Ghana be under such heavy debt? Moreover, if Ofori-Atta is a good minister, why he can’t even account for the money given to the NPP government?



One of the basic functions of the Finance Minister in any country is the dispensation and accountability of financial flow. Thus; Ken Ofori-Atta is responsible for managing the country’s finances, financial planning, and forecasting.



However, the Finance Minister, Ofori-Atta has failed in everything, including the report of expenditure in the country.



He also failed in the development of state policies, banking, and insurance. This is one of the reasons we are witnessing the political disaster in our country today.

The Finance Minister knows that Ghana’s economy is in very bad shape as the Cedi value has fallen far below than expected, yet he failed to discuss with the president to desist from the reckless spending including the hiring of luxurious private jet costing the country a lot.



However, he is quick to release an inflated budget of 2022, convincing Ghanaians that will benefit the nation.



How intelligent are Ghanaians if after five years Ken Ofori Atta who hasn't delivered anything significant to help the nation convinces you to accept the 2022 budget?