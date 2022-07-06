Kennedy Ohene Agyapong is humanly unmatchable, there is none like him in NPP - Group

Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central

Undoubtedly, prosperity and progress occur when a skillfully-courageous, smart and intelligent leader seizes the opportunity to change things for the better without greed and a self-centered attitude.

The capacity to translate vision into reality is the hallmark of Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, and Ken '4' President, 2024, believes that, Kennedy Agyapong is a man and a leader in hope, ready to make this country lively, pushing its hope alive with the right insightful vision.



We are confident, and believe that the capacity and the will to rally men and women to a common purpose, and the character which inspires confidence" as General Montgomery rightly puts it, is fully embedded in the man Ken, and openly manifested in his personal dealings and numerous businesses.



The manifestation of hope, and the divine political Shift, is bringing development to the people, and the truthfulness of the man Ken, coupled with his selflessness is highly recommendable and deserves endorsement for a smooth takeoff, of the man's vision into reality.



Kennedy Ohene Agyapong as the next president of Ghana will have his work done as expected and his aim perfectly fulfilled to shut all pessimists down, because, he believes; Ghana first, and exactly that is his hallmark.



Indeed, the boldness and fearlessness embedded in this man is unimaginably fantastic, well prepared and poised to serve this country earnestly.

Again, the confidence to stand alone, the courage to make tough decisions and the compassion to listen to the needs of others, makes Ken uniquely different.



What is more fascinating is the consistent integrity of his intent.



Long Live Ghana!!!



Long Live Kennedy Ohene Agyapong!!!



Long Live NPP!!!

Apae Live!!!



Kwadwo Owusu



SECRETARY



Ken '4' President 2024