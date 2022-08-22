Kevin Taylor becomes a political hatchet man for hire: Exit lofty principle, enter insatiable greed

Kevin Taylor is a US-based Ghanaian journalist

I’ve followed Mr. Kelvin (Kevin, I stand corrected) Taylor’s work generally (particularly on Facebook) for a long time now.

At first, Mr. Taylor came across as a conscientious and objective member of the ruling NPP who was on a principle-driven crusade to expose the corruption and rot in the NPP and to distance himself from same.



While Mr. Taylor may not possess the polished eloquence and other skills of a good communicator, he could get his message across with a modicum of blended Twi and English that often got the job done despite the unacceptable use of profane language.



He won many accolades for his principled stand and he naturally attracted many admirers and followers over the course of time.



I was among Mr. Taylor’s followers at the time, and I looked forward to his shows with eager anticipation.



Many of my friends regarded and discussed him as one of the very few people with the guts to ‘speak truth to power’ (one of his favorite punch lines).



There came a time in the not-distant past when Loud Silence Radio had ran out of money and was in imminent danger of closing down operations, and Mr. Taylor announced that such a prospect was inevitable.



Needless to say it was a time of anxiety for many of us who had begun to fear that Kelvin (Kevin?) Taylor’s work as a crusader for truth and justice would soon fade into history.



After a brief angst-filled operational hiatus Kelvin (Kevin?) and his Loud Silence Radio bounced back on his temporarily-halted crusade, presumably rescued by unknown benefactor(s).



Sadly, the tone of Mr. Taylor’s anti-NPP-Corruption crusade has dramatically and inexplicably altered: he now sounds very much like a hatchet man doing the bidding of a political client, perhaps a client who rescued his Loud Silence Radio from near-collapse.



For a few shekels of nokofioo, a grateful Mr. Kelvin (Kevin?) Taylor is now determined to do his political client-turned master’s bidding and do whatever it would take to demonize and bring down his financial-rescuer-turned-political-master’s foes.

For example, the recent diatribe launched by Mr. Taylor against the highly respected and revered Dr. Kwabena Duffuor was a vile and damnable hatchet job, no ifs ands or buts.



Apparently, Dr. Duffuor had granted an interview during which he had clearly stated from the very onset of the program that he was going to talk about economics devoid of politics.



As the interview progressed the host prodded Dr. Duffuor to respond to politically loaded questions like who should be blamed for Ghana’s current economic meltdown, and whether the Minister for Finance should be removed from post.



An analysis of Dr. Duffuor’s responses should have led to a conclusion that Dr. Duffuor was not out to point any fingers to culprits, but rather wanted to discuss what the Nation Ghana ought to do to in his words, “dig “ Ghana out of the hole that she currently finds herself.



Perhaps angry Ghanaians would argue that Dr. Duffuor should have stridently lambasted the NPP government and called for heads of the architects of Ghana’s descent into her current doldrums to roll.



Perhaps Dr. Duffuor should have spat fire and brimstone until he foamed at the mouth like a rabid dog.



That Dr. Duffuor did not do any of the foregoing cannot constitute enough reason for the vicious attacks and unsubstantiated charges leveled by Mr. Taylor against Dr. Duffuor.



Perhaps this hatchet job is part of one aspiring flagbearer’s strategy by obsequious minions and chop-chop lapdogs who have constituted a fawning army with the mission of destroying the hard-won reputations of anyone who would dare contest the ambitions of a man who has serially led the NDC into painful electoral defeats, a man who surrounds himself with a morally-compromised posse of pimps, whores, and what-have-you, we know!



Mr. Taylor’s journalistic shenanigans can only ultimately succeed IF THE GRASSROOTS who are the true owners of the NDC abandon their newly discovered power and cede it to the leeches and hypocrites who currently seek to monopolize power in the NDC and make the grassroots their slaves.



There are very interesting days ahead, and even in my far away domicile, we are hearing promising news that the old schemes that had perpetuated people in power for generations is changing as grassroots members of the NDC are waking up and realizing they have been fooled and toyed with for far too long.

So Mr. Taylor, what happened to you? At what point did you deem it more expedient to sacrifice your vaunted ethics and budding stature as a fear-no-foe type of journalist for a paltry mess of pottage?



If you secure a financial rescuer for your LSR operation that admittedly was about to go out of business, was there no other way to thank your benefactor(s), than to sell out as you’ve done? Asem ben nie???



So in the final analysis money is your Achilles heel too, you’re not different from the many others whom you had hypocritically hauled over the coals in the past for the same ‘transgressions’, I’m shaking my head, Mr. Taylor!



So you have graduated to being your own Judas? How tragic! How low are the mighty fallen!



Mr. Kevin Taylor, you are OUTED! Tell your paymaster(s) to gird their loins for a grassroots tsunami that all the guile in the world (Loud Silence Radio included) cannot contain. Discerning people can see through your lies, and people like me will not sit idly by and watch you succeed at your new role as a shameless political hatchet man, hooooo!



Aden, ya bre ooo, yooo.



David Akrong



Matabeleland, SA



PS, Mr. Taylor: below is FYI.



———————————————

The judge asked the killer of former Egyptian President, Anwar Sadat, "Why did you kill Sadat?"



He said to him, "Because he is secular!"



The judge replied: "What does secular mean?"



The killer said: "I don't know!"



In the case of the attempted assassination of the late Egyptian writer, Naguib Mahfouz, the judge asked the man who stabbed Naguib Mahfouz, "Why did you stab him?"



The terrorist said: "Because of his novel - The children of our neighborhood."



The judge asked him: "Have you read this novel?"



The criminal said: "No!"



Another judge asked the terrorist who killed the Egyptian writer 'Faraj Fara': "Why did you murder Faraj Fouda?"



The terrorist replied: "Because he is unfaithful!"

The judge asked him: "How did you know he was unfaithful?"



The terrorist replied: "According to the books he wrote."



The judge said: "In which of his books did you know he is unfaithful?"



The Terrorist: "I haven't read his books!"



Judge: "How?"



The terrorist replied: "I can't read or write!"



Hate never spreads through knowledge. It always spreads through ignorance. This is how societies pay the price of ignorance.



Ignorance is the reason we hate others based on what we heard about them (In most cases without evidence) not what we know.



Please don't hate anyone because of what they told you about him or her.



Why make other people’s opponents yours without just cause?