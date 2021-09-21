Kwame Nkrumah holiday a complete waste of time

Kwame Nkrumah, First President of Ghana

The historicity of every country must be solidly kept intact as it proffers valuable lessons moving forward, hence, I would be a sour hypocrite if I woefully fail to acknowledge the contributions of Osaagyefo Kwame Nkrumah towards our attainment of independence.

However, it would be a waste of my precious political energy if I fail to pen down this short epistle in my bid to catalog why I think this holiday is a complete waste of everybody's time.



Setting aside a whole day to celebrate a man who initially came in as a democratic savior but later transmogrified into a political cannibal who was characterized by highly vindictive authoritarianism is nothing but a total waste of time and resources.



His autocratic tendencies are one that cannot be quantified nor measured by any political scale on earth or in space.



This is a man who was a loud proponent for democratic rule yet after assuming power metamorphosed into a draconian authoritarian whose politico-volcanic eruptions induced a politico-molten magma which nearly swept away all other political groupings in Ghana and which almost rendered Ghana a one-party state but for military intervention. And the Convention People's Party was the key beneficiary of these repugnant autocratic decisions.



Under his regime, there was a heightened erosion of our political space; hence the need to memorialize these events which have shaped us politically.

Osaagyefo Kwame Nkrumah shouldn't only ride on the cocktail of our independence but should also be remembered for his draconian regime.



I still can't fathom why a man who was a democratic champion suddenly transformed himself into a political hyena who passed the Preventive Detention Act of 1958 which gave him powers to detain people he deemed as political threats without putting them before any competent court of jurisdiction. Nkrumah's regime was characterized by a culture of silence so why should Ghana forget!



Osaagyefo Kwame Nkrumah should only be remembered during our independence day celebrations but setting aside a whole day to celebrate this authoritarian is a complete waste of precious working hours!



God bless our homeland Ghana and make our nation great and strong.