Kyeiwaa, the E-Levy judgement

I love Ghanaian actors and actresses; they can be very entertaining. Even though my favourite Akan movie actor is Akrobeto, Akua Attaa, aka Kyeiwaa is unquestionably my second best.

I love the movie in which she played the role of a professor in witchtology where she was taking some mentees of the Witchcraft Training School through some lessons. She asked her students to repeat after her: A – atufa, B – bayie, and so forth.



Few days ago an interlocutory injunction application by three Members of Parliament (MPs) which sought to temporarily put the implementation of the electronic transfer levy (E-Levy) on hold was dismissed.



In a unanimous decision, the apex court held that putting an injunction on the E-Levy would occasion irreparable harm to the state and would not be in the public interest.



As I was relaxing just this morning, a train of thoughts ran through my mind. And I was imagining what Kyeiwaa will be teaching her students on the E-levy Judgement, in the event that she is made the Head

of the Kejetia School of Law. Kikikikikikiki, Prof. Kyeiwaa for you.



Hehehehe, based on Kyeiwaa’s lecture notes, I want readers to repeat after me: I- incredible, U- unanimous, F- football, C– club.



You see what some of you are thinking of? You always want to think of things that will put me in trouble. I’m not referring to anything oo. I’m only being humorous. Please I don't want any trouble. Stay tuned, this is just Kyeiwaa part one.