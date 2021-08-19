The writer talks about laughing out loud even if there are problems

My heart is choked and sored

From deadly wounds and made my hope



Past,



No more light in my dark



Life's infirmities took much of my coins



And the miseries became a mystery

Never thought one was cut from



A different cloth...



The weight of the pain is heavy



And has burdened the soul



Nobody hears the cries at night, at dawn

Abraham Lincoln



Mark Twain, even Ernest Hemingway



Who are far from my color bear me



Witness



They, only, can comprehend the hurts

They led the way...



What do I do



End myself or cry out loud



Maybe laugh out loud and watch till it fades



Lost many, failed yet no mark to show

Some ask for favors, they don't know the pain



Am I not far from the still



Deserted room



Where Hannah spent 40 nights alone



Lasting grey with hurts.