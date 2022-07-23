Leadership as trusteeship: The legacy of the late president John Evans Atta-Mills

Forner president John Evans Atta Mills

As we celebrate the 10th anniversary of the death of President John Evans Atta Mills, I am delighted to share some thoughts on leadership and the legacy of the late President. I hope that his ideals and vision provide the much-needed direction for navigating our way out of one of the most challenging crises facing our dear country since the inception of the Fourth Republic.

In my opinion, the current economic crisis is a symptom of an existential threat. The real threat to our nation is poor leadership, specifically, the lack of selfless leadership. Trust is an essential attribute and virtue in any human society. Every human being depends on trust to function well. We are born into the world as helpless creatures, fully trusting that someone will take care of us.



Unfortunately, in the last few years, we have seen our elected officials connive with political appointees and a few elites to deplete the trust pool on which we depend to thrive and function as a society. In my entire life, I have never felt the national opportunity structure so rigged against ordinary people, particularly those who do not have social capital or access to a "big man" in the corridors of power.



Watching so many young Ghanaians feel so helpless and hopeless is heartbreaking. There is a growing mistrust of state institutions, particularly the three arms of government. The cynicism toward politicians directly results from the depletion of public trust and deliberate efforts to undermine the common good.



In the last few years, Ghanaians have witnessed unprecedented mismanagement of public resources and a massive transfer of public resources for private use by the leaders charged with managing state affairs. We are at an inflection point; there is the need to urgently restore trust in our political and governance institutions because the very foundation of our society depends on this.



The decision to go to the International Monetary fund for economic support is tenable. However, given the severe depletion of the trust pool on which our nation depends to survive, would this simplistic approach fix our predicament in the long term? Like many Ghanaians, I doubt that the economic package from IMF will solve the fundamental challenge we face as a nation in the long term.



The real issue is how to restore the faith and confidence of the people of Ghana in the government and motivate the hard-working Ghanaians who break their backs daily, building a better society and future for all. Currently, the average Ghanaian cannot earn a decent living while focusing on working to improve the country's fortunes.

Selfless public servants and politicians are considered losers and failures. Ghanaians are being socialized to believe that selfishness is a virtue. The "winner-take-all political system" and the "do whatever it takes to win" mentality emphasize in many impressionable minds that selfishness is a virtue.



Unfortunately, some of our national leaders have bought into this idea and, as a result, lost focus. Our current laws and policies have not worked as envisioned because leaders vested with formal authority in state institutions and national corporations have failed to live up to their responsibilities. How do we restore confidence and build back to ensure equity and justice for all in the face of mounting economic challenges and the unprecedented spate of corruption threatening the foundation of our society?



We need to do more to address the root cause of the leadership crises in our society. I am persuaded that we must rethink our current construct of leadership. I may sound optimistic, but we need a new class of leaders who possess the ideals and values of President John Atta Mills.



Undoubtedly, his political opponents and some in the NDC may have some grievances, but it was evident that the late President lived above himself. One could always trust him to do what was in the country's best interest. His conviction that the authority he wielded as President of Ghana was held in the trust of the people was admirable and exemplary.



He sought to encourage us to live above our most selfish instincts and work for the common good, and always put country above self. The late President's legacy dares us to expand our moral imagination and work for the good of Ghana. July 24 is a special day because it is my wedding anniversary.



Also, July 24 offers an opportunity to reflect on the legacy and life of the late President John Evans Atta-Mills, a man who sought to convince the nation that the common good is the soul and spirit of our society and nation.